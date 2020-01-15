The New York Times published an article several years ago on the reported attrition taking place today among youth in evangelical churches. The article stated that if current trends continue, only four percent of teenagers will be Bible believing Christians as adults — as opposed to 35 percent of the Boomer Generation.
I’ve heard numbers like these before. I’m not able to categorically support that this percentage is the case today, but it is true that too many youth leave the church and never come back.
I’m not sure why that happens to some youth, as it happened to some of my own church friends in high school 30 years ago, but I do have an idea why it didn’t happen to me.
First, I had a genuine encounter with Christ when I was 15 years old. It didn’t happen at a revival meeting or a church camp or a youth festival; it happened in the dark of night, lying in bed one night during the first opportunity in my life that I had ever experienced the beach during a youth group retreat.
I remember reading Romans 3:21-23 which reads, ”But now apart from the law the righteousness of God has been made known, to which the Law and the Prophets testify. This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. There is no difference between Jew and Gentile, for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
When I read verses 21 and 22 about trusting Christ to take away our sins, I had something of an “a-ha” experience and the journey began. Part of the “a-ha” was the realization that salvation involved a relationship with Jesus, not just being observant of a moral code.
I suspect that many youth in the church — then and now — miss this key distinction. I wonder if, in the midst of our railing against all that is wrong in the world, we neglect to help young people make that crucial, one-on-one connection with Jesus.
Another reason I remained active in my faith is that I was discipled by a Christian leader. My youth minister cultivated a connection with me, investing time and wisdom to me on a regular basis, teaching me about prayer, how to have a quiet time, how to study the Bible, how to witness.
During this process I learned that following Jesus is more a matter of responding to the Word, not reacting against the culture. I don’t remember him ever telling us not to watch TV or listen to a certain kind of music, nor did he ever tell us that we needed to wage war on all the society stands for. He just taught us how to apply the Word to our lives.
I didn’t leave the church after leaving the youth group because my spiritual life was built on more than youth group activities.
I tell my experience because maybe it will give some perspective in how we teach believers — both young and old — to live as disciples in this ever-changing world.
The truth is that if every carnal website was shut down, if favorable Christian bills were passed by those in political power, if MTV went bankrupt and show business and comedians decided to quit making fun of Christians — the world, notably our youth and the people of our community, would still need Jesus.
This week, let’s make sure that above all else, we preach the name of Jesus Christ to all, both young and old.
