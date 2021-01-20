Back in the 1990s, a scientist by the name of Masaru Emoto performed some experiments on the effect that words have on frozen water.
When you look at frozen water that is free from all impurities under a microscope, you will see beautiful ice crystals that look exactly like snowflakes. But when you look into water that’s polluted, or has chemical additives, the snowflake-looking crystals won’t appear.
This was the experiment: Emoto poured pure water into containers labeled with negative phrases, such as “I hate you” and “fear.” After 24 hours, the water was frozen, but not crystallized. In fact, the water formed gray, murky, misshapen lumps.
He then poured pure water into containers labeled with positive phrases, such as “I love you” and “peace.” In 24 hours, the frozen water in these containers produced perfectly shaped, sparkling crystals.
Unbelievable, isn’t it?
Emoto then performed a similar experiment with white rice, except this time he had a classroom full of students speak to the containers every day.
To one container they spoke uplifting words, such as, “I like you.” To the other container they spoke insulting words, such as, “You’re ugly.”
After 30 days, the rice in the jar that was constantly insulted had shriveled into a dark gray, mushy mass. The rice in the jar that was spoken to in an affirming way was as white and fluffy as the day it was made.
I heard about these experiments and I said “No way.” It seems pretty far-fetched. And, yes, Emoto’s work is controversial. It has provoked much debate and more than a little skepticism.
But isn’t it interesting that there was even a basis for such a conclusion to be made in his experiments?
Forget about frozen water and rice for a moment. Instead, think of how your words affect the people around you, the people in your life. Your words create, for others, a dark mushy mess or a wholesome environment. They bring life and health, or they crush the spirit (see Proverbs 15:4).
This week, we would do well to pay close attention to the words we use throughout the day. People matter much more than rice.
”A person’s words can be life-giving water; words of true wisdom are as refreshing as a bubbling brook,” (Proverbs 18:4).
