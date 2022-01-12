In third chapter of Joshua, we encounter the people of Israel following its 40-year wandering through the desert, waiting on the go-ahead from God to enter the Promised Land, flowing with milk and honey. With Joshua having taken over for Moses, it was his responsibility now to lead the people.
Starting in verse 7, we read the following:
”And the Lord said to Joshua, ‘Today I will begin to exalt you in the eyes of all Israel, so they may know that I am with you as I was with Moses. Tell the priests who carry the ark of the covenant: ‘When you reach the edge of the Jordan’s waters, go and stand in the river.’
”Joshua said to the Israelites, ‘Come here and listen to the words of the Lord your God. This is how you will know that the living God is among you and that he will certainly drive out before you the Canaanites, Hittites, Hivites, Perizzites, Girgashites, Amorites and Jebusites. See, the ark of the covenant of the Lord of all the earth will go into the Jordan ahead of you. Now then, choose twelve men from the tribes of Israel, one from each tribe. And as soon as the priests who carry the ark of the Lord—the Lord of all the earth—set foot in the Jordan, its waters flowing downstream will be cut off and stand up in a heap.’
”So when the people broke camp to cross the Jordan, the priests carrying the ark of the covenant went ahead of them. Now the Jordan is at flood stage all during harvest. Yet as soon as the priests who carried the ark reached the Jordan and their feet touched the water’s edge, the water from upstream stopped flowing. It piled up in a heap a great distance away, at a town called Adam in the vicinity of Zarethan, while the water flowing down to the Sea of the Arabah (that is, the Dead Sea) was completely cut off. So the people crossed over opposite Jericho. The priests who carried the ark of the covenant of the Lord stopped in the middle of the Jordan and stood on dry ground, while all Israel passed by until the whole nation had completed the crossing on dry ground.” (Joshua 3:7-17 NIV).
For the Israelites to move forward and cross the Jordan, they first had to dip their toes in the water and take the first step of obedience. This is pivotal for us today as well.
We can pray all day and plan all day and talk about how we want to overcome obstacles in our faith until we are blue in the face. But if we want God to make a walkway through the water and pile the waves in a heap around us, we’ve first got to get our feet wet and take that initial step of obedience.
Pastor and author Mark Batterson is quoted as saying, “If you want God to do the super, we must be willing to do the natural.” To say it another way: By faith we do the possible, so that God can accomplish in our lives that which seems impossible.
We all find ourselves at some time or another standing on the banks of the Jordan, with no easy way to get across. We can see on the other side the milk and honey of the Promised Land, but what can do about the raging river that runs between us and the life God has promised?
This week, are you willing to wade into the water as the Israelites did, and move forward? If so, I recommend three simple steps:
- Put a plan into place and listen to God.
- Consecrate yourself and prepare yourself spiritually, which involves surrendering to God.
- Take that initial step of obedience, one small step. Put your big toe into the water and say “yes” to God.
We are all one step away from the first steps of a new life, one that features victory and joy and fulfillment every day. I encourage you to start wading.
