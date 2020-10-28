”The Lord is slow to anger and great in power; the Lord will not leave the guilty unpunished. His way is in the whirlwind and the storm, and clouds are the dust of His feet.” (Nahum 1:3).
Longtime pastor and author Charles Swindoll once wrote, “There’s not a dad in America who’d let his daughter date a convicted murderer... Or encourage his boy to wash windows at San Quentin. I mean, some things make no sense at all. Like lighting a match to see if your gas tank is empty. or stroking a rhino to see if he’s tame. Man, that’s lethal! They’ve got a name for nuts who try such stunts: Victims. Or (if they live to tell the story) just plain stupid.
“And yet, there’s a strange species of Christian running loose today who flirts with risks far greater than any of the above. That’s right, and they will do so with such a calm face you’d swear they had ice water in their veins. You could never guess by a glance they are balancing on the thin edge of disaster. Without a pole. And without a net.”
When we examine characters in the Old Testament, the prophet Nahum had some startling news for these tightrope walkers: “You’re going to fall off the rope, and the landing isn’t going to be pretty.”
Whether we wish to believe it or not, God holds all of us accountable for our choices. Nahum told his congregation just that. They didn’t listen, so God rolled through their lives riding storm clouds of judgment. Nahum’s message was a trio of simple truths that stand the test of time and are worth memorizing.
First, every action has a consequence. If you do right, blessings come from it; if you do evil, pain comes. As long as that principle has been around, you’d think more folks would take note of it, but they don’t. Our courts are backlogged, and jails are overflowing. Do the criminals slow down? Our country has great debt, but we continue to struggle with paying it off.
Perhaps we would be wise to hear Nahum shouting for us to come out of the dark? Maybe we’d also be wise as believers to awaken to the toll that is due for wasting years in a love affair with the world.
Secondly, Nahum’s message included that God takes care of the consequences. Life isn’t fair, and people aren’t always fair to us. Fairness is hard to measure in a world of rude drivers, politicians making empty promises and shoppers who take 20 items through the “10 items or less” express lane at the grocery store.
Saying that, we also participate in the action of unfairness. Congregations build elaborate cathedrals, yet have no programs or shelters for those without a place to lay their head. Some churches spend thousands on musical instruments, digital gadgetry and choir robes, but have no program to feed the hungry and clothe the naked.
God’s Word clearly points out to us that there are consequences when it comes to helping “the least of these.” We’re called to treat others as we’d want to be treated. God is watching us, and we would do well to keep that in mind while also remembering that God tempers His justice with mercy.
Nahum’s message is also a simple truth that we should be concerned with our consequences, not anybody else’s. We should be cautious when we sort through what we think will happen to So-and-So for doing such-and-such a thing. That’s God’s business. Additionally, we shouldn’t use the influence and example of others as our excuse for sinning.
Scripture never gives the impression that God sets free anyone who is busy pointing fingers at the other guy. It’s foolish behavior if we expect that God will let us off the hook because it was “their” idea to do it. Each of us is responsible for our own choices. If we want to lie down in green pastures, we cannot be our own shepherd.
We can close our eyes and try to ignore them, but truth and consequences must always be faced in our lives. This week, let’s listen to Nahum and live in the light of God’s truth.
