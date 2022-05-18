Avery County and the North Carolina mountains are well known as being somewhat of a haven when it comes to hunting for game, especially deer. Throughout the year upon arriving home from work around dusk, it isn’t uncommon for me to view a half-dozen to dozen deer grazing in my front yard, adjacent mountainside or nearby neighbor’s field.
I’ve never been much of a hunter or typical outdoorsy type. However, most successful deer hunters that I have spoken to have learned the importance of looking for signs. An acquaintance once told me that, “Animals don’t wear diapers and eat at McDonald’s.”
Wherever game like deer presents itself, it will leave the tale-tell signs of disturbance. There may be a clear imprint of a track, a matted down area used as a bed, a thrashed tree on which a buck rubbed the velvet off its antlers, cool moist areas that the animals used to roll in, fecal droppings, and traces of bodily waste. By analyzing these signs, you can predict the type of game, its gender and approximate size.
When it comes to signs, the Creator of the universe who made all things has also left signs for us to follow. The Apostle Paul pointed out that the evidences of God’s presence are so numerous and obvious that everyone knows something about Him. In His creation we see the majesty and unfathomable wisdom of God, His power to give life and His amazing creativity.
Consequently, no one really has a valid reason for not acknowledging His existence. Paul points us to the reality of the Creator when he writes in Romans 1:20 that “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — His eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse.”
God has left the prints of His invisible fingers all over creation. King David spent many years as a shepherd tending sheep on the hills. He likely spent many a night wrapped in his cloak, laying on his back, just staring at the heavens.
This same shepherd David wrote these words: “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. They have no speech; they use no words; no sound is heard from them. Yet their voice goes out into all the earth, their words to the ends of the world,” (Psalm 19:1–4).
The greatest sign of all God gave was when His Son Jesus Christ died on Calvary’s cross, was buried in a tomb, and rose again on the third day. With an empty tomb and nail prints in His hands and feet, Jesus appeared to more than 500 witnesses after His resurrection.
When He ascended into heaven, He left His indwelling Holy Spirit who continues to testify about Jesus through myriad followers whose lives He continues to transform even today. “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.” (Matthew 24:14)
This week, take a moment to eagerly watch and recognize the footprint of the Father all around us.
