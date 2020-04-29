Have you ever had a toothache? I’ve had lots of aches and pains in my life. I’ve had extended stays in the hospital, I’ve had surgery a couple of times. I’ve experienced migraines that have completely shut down my productivity. Yes, I’ve had some aches and pains in my life, but nothing hurts like a toothache.
For me, the only thing worse than the pain of a toothache is the pain of going to the dentist, so I tend to let a toothache slide as long as possible.
The problem with toothaches is that they come and go. When they’re temporarily gone, you kid yourself into thinking that they’re gone forever. But they’re not. They’re just waiting to come back at the worst possible time, and finally they get to the point where the pain never goes away, it never stops, and you have to deal with it.
Sometimes a tooth can be fixed with a drilling and a filling, or a root canal, but when the tooth is really bad, you gotta pull it.
I remember going through this a few years ago. I had a nagging toothache that took a turn for the worse. It was a busy time for me between working the fall sports beats, preaching and public address announcing, and the throbbing pain became unbearable. I finally got to the dentist, and after I was chided for not taking better care of my teeth and for not coming in sooner, he said, “There’s no option but to pull the tooth.”
I said, “Pull it completely? Will it grow back?”
“No,” he said, “Unfortunately it won’t.”
I said, “You know, I don’t have an awful lot of teeth to spare. Maybe I should hang on to this one a while longer. Let’s put some medicine on it and see if it gets better.”
My dentist said, “Look. It’s not getting better. For the rest of your life, this tooth will be nothing but trouble.” Then he started talking about spreading infections and the connection to heart disease and I finally said, “OK, Doc, break out your pliers.”
If you’ve ever had a tooth pulled, you know what eventually happened. Within a few days the extraction had healed, the infection was gone, and so was the pain.
How important this is to do if you want to succeed in love, in business, or in life. In order to be successful in any area, there are times when you must pull the tooth. You can’t allow negative things, hurtful things, destructive things, even non-productive things to continue taking up space in your life. If something is working against you, preventing you from experiencing the life that God has designed for you — pull the tooth. Even if something seems harmless on the surface, but isn’t working for you, it isn’t helping you move in the direction God has planned for you — pull the tooth.
Author Dr. Henry Cloud shares about a conversation he had with a friend of his, the CEO of a large corporation. The company was already successful, so if the new CEO had simply maintained their level of success, it would have been acceptable. However, in the years since this man took over, the company experienced explosive growth — a 1,500-percent increase in revenues.
When Dr. Cloud asked his friend how such growth had come about, he was amazed at the answer. The man said, “I sold off 80 percent of the company when I took it over — and most of it I sold at a loss.” He went on to say, “As I looked at everything the company was doing, I saw that the life of the company was really in about 20 percent of its overall activity. The rest was, for the most part, a drain and a distraction. So I sold the majority of these peripheral assets so that we could focus on our energy and our resources on the good things we were doing. And that’s what led to our eventual success.”
Someone once said, ”The biggest enemy of the best is not the bad, it’s the good. If you’re not careful, you will spend all your time doing what is good, and neglecting what is best.” Each of us needs to decide for themselves, “What is God’s best for me? What are the most important things for me to devote my time and energy?”
The apostle Paul helps with that determination when he writes, “Be imitators of God, therefore, as dearly loved children and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God,” (Ephesians 5:1-2).
As you go through this week, take inventory of what’s good in your life versus what is truly best. Hopefully it won’t take a throbbing tooth to make your assessment.
