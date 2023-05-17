An old legend tells of a noisy carpenter’s shop in which the tools of the trade were arguing among themselves.
Brother Hammer was told by his fellow tools that he would have to leave because he was too noisy. To which he replied, “If I am to leave this carpenter’s shop, Brother Drill must go too; he is so insignificant that he makes very little impression.”
Little Brother Drill arose and said, “All right, but Brother Bolt must go also; you have to turn him around and around again and again to get him anywhere.”
Brother Bolt then said, “If you wish, I will go, but Brother Plane must leave also; all his work is on the surface, there is no depth to it.”
To this Brother Plane replied, “Well, Brother Ruler will have to withdraw if I do, for he is always measuring others as though he were the only one who is right.”
Brother Ruler then complained against Brother Sandpaper and said, “I just don’t care, he is rougher than he ought to be and he is always rubbing people the wrong way.”
In the midst of the discussion, the Carpenter of Nazareth walked in. He had come to perform His day’s work. He put on his apron, and went to the bench to make a pulpit. He employed the bolt, the drill, the sandpaper, the saw, the hammer and the plane and all the other tools. After the day’s work was over and the pulpit was finished, Brother Saw arose and said, “Brethren, I perceive that all of us are laborers together with God.”
Isn’t it wonderful! God uses all of us and our unique gifts in the building of His pulpit. God placed every member in the Body of Christ as it pleased Him (1 Corinthians 12:18). Each member contributes in a unique way to the effectual working of the Body. Since every member is called to give what is uniquely his or hers to give, every member is vital and necessary. Therefore, we can be confident that we each have an important part to play in the Body of Christ as we do the good works that God has called us to do. We can boldly be ourselves for God!
In Romans 12:5, the apostle Paul shares, “So we, being many, are one body in Christ, and every one members one of another.”
This week, keep in mind that, like the human body, the Body of Christ is a functioning together of many members. This is God’s design, and that’s what makes it work so beautifully and powerfully. Each believer is unique, with individual abilities, characteristics and experiences. Each one, whether the hammer or bolt, plane or sandpaper, is needed in the Body of Christ.
There is never a reason for us to think that one individual’s function is any more or less important than another’s. That would be like the foot saying it is less important because it is not the hand.
