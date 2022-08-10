Why do people like the outdoors so much? What is the real lure of popular outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and hiking? For many of us, the serenity of an outdoor experience offers precious, and in many cases, uninterrupted time to think through our problems — let our minds unwind, get caught up on prayers and simply listen to God.
The distractions of our busy lives that are often filled with chaos seem to vanish amidst the calmness of an outdoor environment. Scripture tells us that Christ spent many hours in quietness. His meditation time was special and allowed Him time and solitude to commune with His Heavenly Father.
To hear God, we often must be quiet and let Him do the talking. Prayer is not simply reading off a list of requests. Calm and quietness is essential to listening. If I’m too busy, I won’t hear. If I spend night after night watching television, and then try to listen, I find my mind jammed with lots of interference and His voice buried under an avalanche of clamor.
Many of us find that necessary calm and silence can be found in the great outdoors, or on a living-room sofa late at night, or at the kitchen table early in the morning. The place isn’t really all that important, but the decibel scale is.
If you’re like me, there never seems to be enough time for what’s really important. Or is it just a matter of priorities? In my devotion time a while back, I came across an interesting way to look at priorities and how we spend our time, and about what God might ask us concerning those priorities and what we’ve done with our time. I think it’s worth considering.
- God won’t ask what kind of car you drove. He’ll ask how many people you drove who didn’t have transportation.
- God won’t ask the square footage of your house. He’ll ask how many people you welcomed into your home.
- God won’t ask about the clothes you had in your closet. He’ll ask how many you helped to clothe.
- God won’t ask what your highest salary was. He’ll ask if you compromised your character to obtain it.
- God won’t ask what your job title was. He’ll ask if you performed your job to the best of your ability.
- God won’t ask how many friends you had. He’ll ask how many people to whom you were a friend.
- God won’t ask in what neighborhood you lived. He’ll ask how you treated your neighbors.
- God won’t ask about the color of your skin. He’ll ask about the content of your character.
- God won’t ask why it took you so long to seek salvation. He’ll lovingly take you into heaven, and not to the gates of Hell.
This week, remember that taking the time to “be still” can sure be difficult, but is a discipline worth pursuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.