Most of us don’t like something about ourselves — usually something we had nothing to do with or can do nothing about, things such as: “Why can’t I be taller, skinnier, better-looking? Why couldn’t I have been born rich? Why couldn’t I have been born in another place, or another time? Why couldn’t I have a more pleasant singing voice or a better jump shot?”
You might be dissatisfied with the raw material you were given to work with, but the Bible says that God made you just as you are, and he specifically had you in mind at the time.
Here’s how David expressed it.
”You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous — and how well I know it. You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed. How precious are your thoughts about me, O God!” (Psalm 139:13-17).
Abraham Lincoln said, “It is difficult to make a man miserable when he feels worthy of himself and claims kindred to the great God who made him.”
Do you remember the gospel story of the man born blind? Jesus was asked who was at fault — the blind man or his parents? Jesus said, ”Neither this man nor his parents sinned. This happened so that the work of God might be displayed in his life.” (John 9:2)
Not just during this week’s holiday, but truly each day, instead of grumbling about who you are, take some time to thank God for how He created you. He chose your parents, your birthday, your physical attributes, your talents, your intellectual capacity — you are just as He wanted you to be. He even knows about your weaknesses and limitations.
Just like the man who received the gift of sight, remember that you are who you are so that, somehow, God’s work can be displayed in your life. That’s what he had in mind when he created you.
How might you display his work today?
