During a recent revival, I shared a story I read about a mother who told her son not to go swimming. After disappearing for a couple of hours, the son walks into the house. His hair is dripping and his swimming trunks are soaked.
“Johnny,” his mom sternly said. “I told you not to go swimming.”
“I couldn’t help it, Mom,” Johnny replied. “The water looked so good.”
“But why did you take your swimming trunks with you?” his mother asked.
“Well,” the son replied. “I took my swimming trunks just in case I was tempted.”
How often do we identify with the son in this story? We’re told it isn’t a good idea to walk in that direction, or to look at that certain thing, but we think, “OK, but I’ll just take my swimming trunks with me in case I get tempted.” In terms that are closer to home, we think, “I’ll just keep this bottle in the house just in case I need a drink,” or “I’ll keep this inappropriate website bookmarked just in case,” or “It’s just one minor indiscretion. It doesn’t mean anything.”
Satan is alive and well on Earth and in our world today. He attacks the Christian through the world and through the flesh. Our enemy is the devil, the world and the flesh.
In 1 John 2:15-16, we read, “Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them. For everything in the world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life — comes not from the Father but from the world.”
Temptation is all around us, and this verse sums up well the areas where we often fall short. The lust of the eyes relates to our possessions, the lust of the flesh relates to our passions; while the pride of life relates to our position, and of how proud we are of our status in life.
Because of those attacks which assail us, Jesus provided a way for us to pray through the prayer He taught to His disciples. As part of that prayer, found in Luke 11, Jesus says we should pray, “Lead me not into temptation; deliver me from the evil one.” (v. 4).
This week, remember to leave the swimming trunks at home, but also to be aware that as humans none of us are above falling, that the tempter is real and powerful, and that the tests of life that we face are ultimately for our good and to bring glory to God when we pass them.
