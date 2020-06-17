Last week, I was intrigued by a documentary that aired on TV entitled “Be Water,” which detailed the life and times of martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. His story of struggle and remaining mentally strong despite adversity in pursuing his dreams was one I’d recommend looking into if you aren’t familiar.
Lee was once quoted as saying, “If you always put limits on everything you do, physical or anything else, it will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them.” It’s obvious that no-limit living allowed Lee to experience success prior to his untimely passing and inspire millions in the years following his death.
In 1 Thessalonians 4, Paul urges the church to not settle for limits, but rather to lead holy lives. He commends them on the great love they have for others, and then he says, “Yet we urge you, brothers, to do so more and more.” (1 Thessalonians 4:10)
Paul, in effect, is saying, “This is an area where you’re making an ‘A.’ Good work. See if you can bump it up to an ‘A-Plus.’ Stretch yourself.”
And Paul is also reminding us to strengthen our strengths. Too often our focus is limited to those things we don’t do well. We spend so much time and effort covering up our weaknesses, we neglect the task of building our strengths. We should never be content with any aspect of our personal growth; there’s room for improvement in every area.
Which things do you do well? If Paul were writing to you or your church, consider in which area he might say, “Way to go. Keep it up. Reach higher.”
If you, like the Thessalonians, excel in love, make it your aim to excel all the more. If you’re gifted in leadership, continue to refine your leadership skills. And for those whose ministry is preaching and teaching, they should always be looking for ways to take communication skills to the next level.
Excellence covers all aspects of the Christian life. Weak areas need to be made strong, to be sure. But let’s not forget that the strong areas need to be made stronger.
This week, don’t settle for high when you can reach higher. Consider what you do well, and give thought to how you may “do so more and more.” See if you can turn that A into an A-Plus.
