Watching the news, specifically the news in relation to weather, has been a source of heartache over the past few weeks, as residents in the Gulf states of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama, as well as other states such as Missouri and Kentucky and the upper Midwest have had to deal with extreme and severe weather varying from high winds and tornados to torrential rainfall.
Hearing of these storms that have affected so many lives served to remind me of a story in the New Testament.
The New Testament has a wonderful description about the story of Jesus calming the storms as recorded for us in Mark 4. A fierce storm caused very high waves that frightened even seasoned fishermen/sailors let alone some meek disciples. “Frantically they woke Him (Jesus) up, shouting, ‘Teacher don’t you even care that we are going to drown?’ When He woke up, He rebuked the wind and said to the water, ‘Quiet down!’ Suddenly the wind stopped, and there was a great calm. And He asked them, ‘Why are you so afraid? Do you still not have faith in me?’”
This story illustrates how God is with us and in control even during the most desperate of circumstances. Although Jesus was with them, they thought He was oblivious to the severity of their situation. Jesus used this incident to teach the disciples (and us) of at least three important lessons.
First, Jesus is aware of your situation. Christ, being human, needed His physical rest, but He was fully aware of the disciples’ concern. The moment one of them cried out, Christ was there to deal with his problem. As believers, we can be assured that God is always with us even if we think we are alone.
Secondly, Jesus will answer your call for help. Often Christ will let us reach a point of desperation so we will recognize our need for dependence upon His mercy and grace. It is when we come to the end of ourselves that we realize “He is on board” and willing to set a course that guides us to a better place.
Finally, the presence of Jesus assures us that we can make it through the trial. At one time or another, we will all face disappointment, trials, hardships and even depression. But only the child of God has the promise that His presence is with us in the midst of the storm. He is with us at the beginning of our journey and at the end. He doesn’t promise us smooth sailing, but a safe passage.
This week, keep in mind that whatever your struggle, whatever your plight, whatever your challenge – Jesus is with you. Let Him take over the rudder of the spiritual ship. He will guide and direct you to a safe passage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.