It’s easy for us to forget in our busy lives how important our words are. In preparation for a recent sermon, I found some intriguing statistics when it comes to the amount of words and time we spend speaking.
Some statisticians have estimated that during an average person’s lifetime, he or she will speak 860.3 million words, or the equivalent of the entire text of the complete 20-volume Oxford English Dictionary more than 14.5 times over.
The average woman speaks about 15,000 words per day, while the average male speaks about 7,000 words daily. That combined total amounts to more than 100 pages in print, meaning that in a week’s time, someone may speak the equivalent of a full-length James Patterson novel, (though hopefully not using quite as many clichés).
If all your words were put on paper, each year you would compile a personal library of more than 50 such novels. That’s a big stack of books, isn’t it?
All told, the act of speaking takes up about one-fifth of your life.
My point regarding the gift of gab is this: If you spend 20 percent of your life doing something, doesn’t it deserve your careful attention? Isn’t it worth doing right?
The apostle Peter said in 1 Peter 3:10, ”If you want a happy life and good days, keep your tongue from speaking evil, and keep your lips from telling lies.”
Often easier said than done, isn’t it? We often find it amazingly easy to speak words that tear down rather than build up. Whether we realize it or not, most human conflict begins on the verbal level. It’s what we say that causes problems at work, in our marriage, among our friends, even at church. “Keep your tongue from speaking evil” can be a tall task, indeed.
This week, think about what you say. Your words carry weight and they come with consequences.
Wise King Solomon wrote, ”The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who use it will eat its fruit,” (Proverbs 18:21 NIV).
Do you want to improve the quality of your life? Begin by putting this principle into practice: Keep your tongue from speaking evil and your lips from telling lies. The best way to get started in this direction is to practice not saying anything at all.
”When words are many, sin is not absent, but he who holds his tongue is wise,” (Proverbs 10:19).
Think about the words you say. Talk less. Practice silence. And when you do speak, speak carefully — look for words that will encourage the hearts of those who hear you.
