Sin is always attractive, if it weren’t we wouldn’t commit sin. What is sinful attracts momentarily and we fall into the trap of believing it will satisfy our needs. But the following day we are still dissatisfied. Why? Because what is sinful never satisfies. The devil deceives us to make us think that sin is attractive but we discover afterwards that sin damages and did not bring the joy we wanted.
One day while walking down the street a highly successful man was tragically hit by a bus and he died. His soul arrived up in Heaven where he was met at the Gates of Heaven by St. Peter himself.
“Welcome to Heaven,” said St. Peter. “Before you get settled in though, it seems we have a problem. You see, strangely enough, we’ve never once had someone like you make it this far and we’re not really sure what to do with you.”
“No problem, just let me in,” said the man.
“Well, I’d like to, but I have higher orders. What we’re going to do is let you have a day in Hell and a day in Heaven and then you can choose whichever one you want to spend an eternity in.”
“Actually, I think I’ve made up my mind, I prefer to stay in Heaven,” said the man. “Sorry, we have rules...” Peter reiterated. And with that, the executive was put in an elevator and it went down down down to hell. The doors opened and he found himself stepping out onto the putting green of a beautiful golf course. In the distance was a clubhouse and standing in front of him were all his friends — fellow executives that he had worked with and they were all dressed in suits and tuxedos and cheering for him. They ran up and shook his hand and hugged him, and they talked about old times. They played an excellent round of golf and at night went to the clubhouse where he enjoyed an excellent steak and lobster dinner. He met the Devil, who was actually a really nice guy, and he had a great time telling jokes and dancing. He was having such a good time that before he knew it, it was time to leave. Everybody shook his hand and waved goodbye as he got on the elevator. The elevator went up-up-up and opened back up at the Gates of Heaven and he found St. Peter waiting for him.
“Now it’s time to spend a day in Heaven,” he said. So he spent the next 24 hours lounging around on clouds and playing the harp and singing. He had a great time and before he knew it his 24 hours were up and St. Peter came and got him.
“So, you’ve spent a day in Hell and you’ve spent a day in Heaven. Now you must choose your eternity,” he said.
The man paused for a second and then replied, “Well, I never thought I’d say this, I mean, Heaven has been really great and all, but I think I had a better time in Hell.” So St. Peter escorted him to the elevator and again he went down down down back to Hell.
When the doors of the elevator opened, he found himself standing in a desolate wasteland covered in garbage and filth. He saw his friends were dressed in rags and were picking up the garbage and putting it in sacks. The Devil came up to him and put his arm around him.
“I don’t understand,” stammered the man. “Yesterday I was here and there was a golf course and a clubhouse and we ate lobster and we danced and had a great time. Now all there is a wasteland of garbage and all my friends look miserable.”
The devil looked at him, smiled and said, “Yesterday, we were recruiting you. Today, you’re staff.”
That story reminds me of a fact of life. Sin is a deceitful trap. Much like a credit card, we make purchase after purchase, but eventually the bill comes due (often with interest), and we are stuck with paying what we owe, and them some.
The man in the story was deceived. That’s the way it is with the devil and sin. The devil deceives us to make us think that sin is attractive, but we discover afterwards that sin damages and did not bring the joy we wanted. The man in the story was confused, and we in our times we are confused. As fallible humans, we often don’t seem to know anymore that sin is sin. Sin is inviting us and God is inviting us, and we make a choice.
Through God’s Word, we are reminded of the perils of sin and the rewards of faithful living to God. Wise Solomon conveyed this idea when he wrote, “Come and eat my bread. Drink the wine I have prepared! Leave your folly and you will live, walk in the ways of perception,” (Proverbs 9:5-6).
The apostle Paul also offers readers a warning about dabbling with sin. “Be very careful about the sort of lives you lead, like intelligent and not like senseless people. This may be a wicked age, but your lives should redeem it. And do not be thoughtless but recognize what is the will of the Lord,” (Ephesians 5:15-17).
This week, let’s listen to God’s invitation to us to leave sin behind and instead let us taste and see that the Lord is good. Sin and the devil may seem cute, but that is a deception to confuse us. The only way we will find the life we need is by turning to Jesus.
