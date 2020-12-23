From time to time, you may have heard over the course of the past few weeks that some Christmas tree farms had experienced a shortage in its usual number of Christmas trees available for purchase.
By its very nature, the industry is a long-term affair, both in terms of investment and dividends. A planted tree seedling can take seven years or more to mature to a point that it can be chosen and cut and decorated to adorn our living rooms and spotlight our meticulously wrapped gifts.
I’ve heard that the latest shortages experienced by farms may last for another couple of years. But why the shortage, you might ask. Is it due to drought? Due to fire? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
The truth is that there are several suspects in the case, but the primary reason can be traced back to the recession of 2008, when fewer people bought trees — a trend which continued for a couple of years.
Since fewer folks at the time were buying, tree harvesters had to acclimate and adapt, so they planted fewer trees, thinking the need was dwindling.
As the economy began to make positive strides, business again picked up, but short-sighted harvesters weren’t prepared. They had forgotten that there is a difference between a temporary lull and a long-term shift in consumer behavior.
When we consider our ministry as children of God (and we are all ministers, as the apostle Peter explains in 1 Peter 2:4-10), something similar can be said of you and I. The current state of affairs we are dealing with today is temporary, and it won’t last. Sure, it requires our attention, and it requires that we are flexible in our plans and procedures, as well as intentional in some of our actions. But as we deal with the state of “now” that is all around us, let’s not be lulled and let’s not lapse into a loss of vision. We must continue to look ahead and plan forward, just as God has called us to do.
What we’re dealing with in our present time is temporary, while our mission is long-term. Let’s make sure we’re ready when new opportunities for ministry come our way. The apostle Paul writes, ”Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” (1 Corinthians 16:13)
As we celebrate this most unique of Christmas seasons this week and the birth of our Savior, remember that our sins do not have to last forever and keep our vision blurred when we commit our lives to the babe of Bethlehem that grew to endure the cross of Calvary for us.
From my family to yours, may God richly bless you and Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.