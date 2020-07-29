The ancient Greeks had an interesting slogan for living. it went, “You will break the bow if you keep it always bent.”
A sense of urgency is commonplace in our lives. Whether it’s hustling to pick up kids from a practice, being on time for church or work, or meeting some deadline, we’re bombarded with calls to hustle and to hurry, hurry, hurry! For some reason, we as Americans have a tendency to become “-aholics” in whatever we do. There are workaholics, sports-aholics, church-aholics, television-aholics, internet-aholics, and even play-aholics. What keeps us moving anyways?
Our world is often enamored with a hurried pace, and with that comes times when we are exhausted. We have a word for it: burnout.
Did you know that the word “burnout” wasn’t coined until the 1970s by American psychologist Herbert Freudenberger? He used it to describe the consequences of severe stress and high ideals in “helping” professions. He found that it can affect anyone, from stressed-out career-driven people and celebrities to overworked employees and homemakers. With the frenetic pace of life, most people would like to ease their stress and escape from being wound too tightly, if they could only squeeze it into their schedules.
There’s an art that many of us are missing, and that’s called the art of unwinding. The process of unwinding is learning to let go, to loosen the stranglehold on life. Such a fierce grip can choke the daylight out of our lives.
I find it comforting in times I need to unwind to revisit the twenty-third Psalm. Its lines are profoundly poetic and yet possess childlike simplicity. There’s just a certain tenderness about its language. It’s serene, and inspires serenity.
It’s relaxing to experience how the art of unwinding unfolds just in reading the opening three verses of the Psalm: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.”
The rhapsody found in these words calms us every time we hear them. In these treasured verses there are several nuggets of truth to mine that can lead us to finding lasting serenity and the ability to unwind.
In this passage, we feel God’s perfect peace. Picture in your mind’s eye the quiet waters. In our world of hustle and bustle, it’s no wonder this Psalm finds a soft spot to rest within our souls.
We long for peace in quiet, but peace can be elusive sometimes. We zoom around so much that most of us have less than a vague idea of what it is, how to have it, where it comes from or what it feels like.
Jesus, and only Jesus, gives it. If you want the “quiet waters” to flow in your heart and mind, you’ll have to chat with Him, and He will say, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid,” (John 14:27) and “…in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world,” (John 16:33).
Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the ability to cope with it, the inner confidence that God will never let you down.
These verses from the Psalmist remind us to enjoy roomy rest from God. Do you ever feel boxed-in or cramped? I’m not just talking about the physical claustrophobia you may be experiencing within the recent months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that feeling of being bottled up inside from within our spirits.
Here is an invitation to the wide-open spaces of green acres, to lie down in soft pastures, to enjoy the stillness of a hidden meadow deep in our souls.
Another verse from the Psalms makes an astounding discovery. Psalm 62:1 tells us, “My soul finds rest in God alone…” The rest in your days comes when you’re able to find rest in His ways. Relax the tension of the bow before it breaks.
The art of unwinding can also only truly arrive when we accept the sweet security of God. Serenity flees from worrywarts. “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall lack nothing.” Let those words take root when life feels like it’s spinning endlessly, and repeat them over and over until you believe them.
Insecurity has a way of stripping us of serenity, carrying us out into a sea of defeat like a subtle current. The way to face the ebbs, the flows and high tides of a hectic spirit is to ground ourselves in the anchor that holds us in place. Anchors are security, and our anchor is Jesus.
My prayer this week is that you are able to dive into the serene and unwind rather than come unglued.
