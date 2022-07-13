Don’t be selfish; don’t live to make a good impression on others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourself.” (Philippians 2:3)
Unity is essential to a healthy team, organization or even family. Unfortunately, it’s hard to come by. Too often strife rules over peace. We’ve all experienced it: Office spats, family feuds, and church splits. It is dominant in politics and among rivals representing opposite positions.
King Solomon had much to say about the cause of dissension:
The Apostle Paul warned, “...brethren, keep your eye on those who cause dissensions... turn away from them.” (Romans 16:17 NASB). He knew all too well that the church is only effective when there is unity.
Unfortunately, the first century Corinthian church was full of dissension. Members had “love feasts,” followed by communion. According to Paul, those who brought food gorged themselves and became drunk, leaving the poorer believers to go hungry (1 Corinthians 11:17–22). The gluttons not only dishonored the Lord, but also hurt their fellow believers, causing resentment and conflict. The Corinthians’ disharmony was evident in many ways, but the root cause was the same: selfishness.
Some people are just naturally argumentative, always looking to debate, or playing the “devil’s advocate.” If they’re not careful, their antagonism will create contention, offending others and entertaining only themselves. Through a bond of peace, we are urged to be humble, gentle, kind, patient and loving, to encourage one another daily (Hebrews 3:13).
If we don’t have peace amongst ourselves, why would unbelievers look to us to find peace with God? “Make every effort to live in peace with all men and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord.” (Hebrews 12:14)
That doesn’t mean we all have to agree all the time, but it does mean that we bear with one another, extend grace when it’s needed and consider others better than ourselves. So, where does unity come from? Selflessness — the foundation of Christian love. It’s Jesus’ selfless sacrifice on the cross that allows us to claim His unmerited grace and mercy.
If we are to truly be Christlike in our attitudes, we must humble ourselves and focus on the needs of others — not in our own strength, but with complete dependence on God. When God gives us His perspective, we can love freely. As Paul reminds us, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone,” (Romans 12:18).
This week, let’s not let our minor differences on theology, style or approach create division in the body of Christ. Let’s not let our own ambitions, frustrations or preferences create conflict. Rather, let’s recognize our inability to do this on our own and lean into God for His strength, unconditional love and perspective.
