In July 2020, when six-year-old Bridger Walker saw his younger sister was about to be attacked by a German Shepherd, he didn’t wait to react — he got between her and the dog and took the attack himself. His reason was simple: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”
He survived the attack, which required 90 stitches to close the wounds he suffered.
Today, a year later, his face is still scarred. In an interview with People, Bridger’s father says he asked Bridger if he wants the scars to go away.
The boy’s response: “I don’t want it to go all the way away.” Bridger views his scar as something to be proud of. And they remind him that his sister is still alive.
The article doesn’t say, but I wonder what the sister thinks when she sees the scars. She may have been too young to fully grasp what happened at the time, but in the years to come they will certainly serve to remind her of her brother’s sacrificial love.
When Paul said, ”I bear on my body the marks of Jesus.” (Galatians 6:17), I think he may have been speaking symbolically. Or maybe not. Both could be true. Without a doubt, however, it is inevitable that those who spend their lives in service to Christ will, at some point on some level, have the scars to show for it.
I’ve heard a moving story about a small orphaned boy who lived with his grandmother. One night their house caught fire. The grandmother, trying to rescue the little boy, who was asleep upstairs, perished in the smoke and flames.
A crowd gathered around the burning house. The boy’s cries for help were heard above the crackling of the blaze. No one seemed to know what to do, for the front of the house was a mass of flames.
Suddenly a stranger rushed from the crowd and circled to the back where he spotted an iron pipe that reached the upstairs window. He disappeared for a minute, then reappeared with the boy in his arms. Amid the cheers of the crowd, he climbed down the hot pipe as the boy hung around his neck.
Weeks later a public hearing was held in the town hall to determine in whose custody the boy would be placed. Each person wanting the boy was allowed to speak briefly.
The first man said, “I have a big farm. Everybody needs the out-of-doors.”
The second man told of the advantages he could provide. “I’m a teacher. I have a large library. He would get a good education.”
Others spoke. Finally the richest man in the community said, “I’m wealthy. I could give the boy everything mentioned tonight: farm, education and more, including money and travel. I’d like to take him in my home.”
The chairman asked, “Anyone else like to say a word?”
From the back seat rose a stranger who had slipped in unnoticed. As he walked toward the front, deep suffering showed on his face. Reaching the front of the room, he stood directly in front of the little boy. Slowly the stranger removed his hands from his pockets.
A gasp went up from the crowd. The little boy, whose eyes had been focused on the floor until now, looked up. The man’s hands were terribly scarred.
Suddenly the boy emitted a cry of recognition. Here was the man who had saved his life. His hands were scarred from climbing up and down the hot pipe. With a leap the boy threw himself around the stranger’s neck and held on for life.
The farmer rose and left. The teacher, too. Then the rich man. Everyone departed, leaving the boy and his rescuer, who had won him without a word, marred hands speaking more effectively than any words.
This week, just as the younger brother and the heroic stranger illustrate, let us always remember the wounds of Christ and of his sacrificial death for us, and remember how His scars are evidence of His redemption of us.
“He himself bore our sins in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed.” (1 Peter 2:24, Isaiah 53:5)
