Fear always accompanies first attempts. New adventures introduce so many unanswered questions, unknown variables, and untried abilities. All key triggers for uncertainty. Because we have never done it, whatever it is, gnawing feelings of doubt are a perfectly human experience.
I’ve spent quite a bit of time at home in recent weeks and months, and have been able to catch up on some movie watching on the cable TV. As a connoisseur of superhero movies, televisions networks have more than obliged my time in airing one blockbuster after another.
One of the movies I’ve seen a couple of times recently is the film “Justice League.” In director Zack Snyder’s film, the Batman assembles a team of metahuman champions to take on a rising tide of super-villains. An ancient entity named Steppenwolf is leading an army of mythic demons in a hunt for three Mother Boxes. Fused together, these boxes form a weapon powerful enough to destroy the planet. Humanity needs a hero, or a team of heroes.
The film’s world of hightech heroics and CGI villainary is humanized when high school student Barry Allen is invited to join the league. Initially, Allen (known as The Flash for his superhuman speed) is super-excited to be in a superhero league. It is always more exciting to “be” than it is to “do,” and when it comes time to do what superheros do (i.e. save people), Barry finds himself paralyzed with uncertainty.
As the team prepares for its showdown with the evil boss Steppenwolf, Barry tries to explain his emotional struggle to Batman. “Here’s the thing,” Barry says. “See, I’m afraid of bugs, and guns, and obnoxiously tall people. I can’t be here! It’s really cool you guys seem ready to do battle and stuff, but I’ve never done battle. I’ve just pushed some people and run away!”
Batman brings clarity to fear with two simple words: “Save one.” “What?” Barry replies.
“Save one person,” the Batman repeats. “Which one?” Barry says. “Don’t talk. Don’t fight. Get in. Get one out,” Batman responds.
“And then?” The Flash inquires. Batman’s response: “You’ll know.”
Big tasks are commonly accompanied with big doubts, and no task is bigger than that which is assigned to the follower of Jesus. “Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 28:19). Making disciples is a formidable goal, and “all nations” is a tall order. Our task is global in focus and eternal in effect. When we consider our call, it is enough to swallow us in feelings of doubt and insufficiency.
But the good news is, we aren’t called to reach the world alone, and we aren’t called to reach all 7-plus billion people at once. What is required of each of us is one, small, simple act of obedience. In the face of fear and uncertainty, take that first step. Save one.
Jesus, the founder, author and perfecter of our faith, meticulously handcrafted his followers one-by-one. With any significantly large project, our minds can have a hard time fathoming all the various steps involved along the process. The objective must be broken down into smaller, bite-sized, portions. When it comes to our call to make disciples of all nations, that means one lost, broken, hurting soul at a time. “Save one!” After you reach that one person with the Gospel, just like Barry, “You’ll know.”
This week, keep in mind that you may not be called to change the entire world at once, but rather, the life of one person at a time. Who’s that person for you right now? Get in. Get one out. Save one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.