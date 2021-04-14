As we have passed the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, I can’t help but think back to last spring, when some regular life staples became really tough to find. Store shelves nationwide were struggling to keep up with demand for products like hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, bleach and, yes, toilet paper.
I came across an intriguing toilet paper story this week, one that, although not directly related to the global pandemic, reminds me of some of my mischievous younger days, while also pointing us to the ultimate power of positivity and the value of turning something negative into a blessing.
Matthew and Eliza Deane moved with their three kids to Oakley, Utah, from New Hampshire in August 2014. Upon moving into town, some teenagers “toilet papered” their new home and front yard. Although the act wasn’t exactly the welcome the new residents wished for, it wasn’t entirely unexpected, either.
“We both lived here as kids and we both did it,” Matthew Deane told a local newspaper. “It’s part of the culture.”
What wasn’t part of the culture — at least back in the day when the Deanes were younger — was for the pranksters to do it over and over again. Every Friday and Saturday night for weeks on end, the Deanes property was pelted with toilet paper by a dozen or so teenagers. The TP was only part of the problem, as the teen troublemakers also took apart the Deanes’ lawn furniture, would ring the doorbell at all hours of the night, and pounded on their doors and windows. Sometimes they drove by the house without stopping, laying on car horns and screaming as they passed by.
The effects of the torment were palpable. The Deanes’ 15-year-old daughter was so upset because of the harassment that she dropped out of high school and had to be homeschooled. Matthew Deane lost many nights of sleep waiting for the jokesters to strike so he could chase after them in his car. Matthew once trapped a carload of offenders in a cul-de-sac and told them how traumatic their behavior was to his family, hoping his pleas would land on sympathetic ears. The following Friday, his house was TP’d yet again.
Finally, after months of repeated torment, a sheriff’s deputy caught some of the teens in the act and took them into custody. Deane could have pressed charges against the youths or possibly filed a lawsuit for damages, but he didn’t.
“It sort of came to me that I should ask these people to bring toilet paper to our house and bring it into the house to come to know us,” he said.
Matthew supposed that if the agitators knew his family as people, they’d be less likely to TP his house again — and he was right. He also thought that all the toilet paper could be put to better use if it was donated to a local charity that works with the poor — hence the request for the kids and parents to bring toilet paper along with them.
If the Deanes had just collected the paper brought to them by the community kids and their parents, it would have been a sizable amount. When other neighbors heard about the effort, however, many of them wanted to pitch in and donate as well. Before long, the Deanes’ initiative was discovered through online networks and the family’s blog, leading to strangers sending packages of toilet paper from around the country.
Initially, the Deanes had a goal of collecting 500 rolls by the end of that year, but decided to double the goal once the collection reached 600 rolls. The family first piled the packs in front of the Christmas tree, but soon had to also store rolls behind their couch. By the start of 2015, more than 1,000 packs of TP had been donated, with rolls arriving daily.
Upon the New Year, the Deanes planned to stop their collection effort, but found that stopping the effort may have proven as difficult as starting the enterprise in the first place.
“We just wanted to prove that good will win over all. It has become a happy, positive experience. I never thought it would… but it really has.”
God’s Word reminds us of the importance of being positive role models to others, and repaying evil with good. In Titus 3:8, the apostle Paul writes, “The saying is trustworthy, and I want you to insist on these things, so that those who have believed in God may be careful to devote themselves to good works. These things are excellent and profitable for people.” The Lord originally taught the principle for Paul (and us) to emulate, saying, “For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you.” (John 13:15).
I pray that this week we seek to be good “roll models” — rather, role models — when it comes to our relationships with others, whether those relationships are new or seasoned, whether they’re with family, friends, or complete strangers. Let’s turn bad situations into good for God’s glory.
