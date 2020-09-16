Edward Mote was born in poverty back in January 1797, in London. His parents, who were innkeepers, would not allow a Bible in their house, yet somehow Edward heard the gospel as a teen and came to Christ. He eventually became a skilled hand as a carpenter and the owner of his own cabinet shop.
“One morning,” Mote noted, “it came into my mind as I went to labor to write a hymn on the ‘Gracious Experience of a Christian.’ As I went up to Holborn I had the chorus, “On Christ the Solid Rock I stand/All other ground is sinking sand. In the day I had four verses complete, and wrote them off.
“On the Sabbath following, I met brother King…who informed me that his wife was very ill, and asked me to call and see her. I had an early tea and called afterwards. He said that it was his usual custom to sing a hymn, read a portion, and engage in prayer before he went to meeting. He looked for his hymn book but could not find it anywhere. I said, ‘I have some verses in my pocket; if he liked, we would sing them.’ We did, and his wife enjoyed them so much that after service he asked me as a favor to leave a copy of them for his wife.
“I went home, and by the fireside composed the last two verses, wrote the whole off, and took them to sister King… As these verses so met the dying woman’s case, my attention to them was the more arrested, and I had a thousand printed for distribution.”
In 1852, Edward, 55, gave up his carpentry career to pastor the Baptist church in Horsham, Sussex, where he ministered 21 years. He resigned in 1873 in failing health, saying, “I think I am going to heaven; yes, I am nearing port. The truths I have been preaching, I am now living upon and they’ll do very well to die upon. Ah! The precious blood.” Mote passed away at age 77.
One verse from Mote’s original hymn that is omitted from most hymn books today reads:
“I trust His righteous character, His council, promise, and His power; His honor and His name’s at stake, To save me from the burning lake. On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand, All other ground is sinking sand.”
Mote’s inspiration is a reminder of not only how God can use ordinary individuals to accomplish His will and bring Him glory, but the words of his hymn remind us of the sovereignty of our King.
This week, let’s cling strongly and boldly to the Solid Rock that is our Savior Jesus, remembering the words of the apostle Paul, who wrote, “For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ,” (1 Corinthians 3:11).
