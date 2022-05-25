Just prior to last Thanksgiving, I was able to spend a long weekend at one of my favorite getaway locations: the beach.
For November the weather was warm above average, with temperatures in the low 70s while the weather in Avery County was rainy and in the upper 30s. I recall sitting on an oceanside deck intentionally wanting to take in the sun, the breeze and thoroughly relax while enjoying the ocean waves just a few yards in front of me.
There were very few people on the beach throughout my few days there, making it seem like I almost had the stretch of sand all to myself.
There’s something about sitting at or strolling on a quiet beach that brings calm — an escape from the struggles and challenges of life. With a passion for excellence in any career comes the need to keep balanced as well. Christ regularly took time for solitude with His Heavenly Father, and throughout Scripture we see how God meets man in the “quiet places” of His creation.
When God spoke to Moses, on top of a mountain and in the Sinai desert, the hectic pace of the Egyptian palace was far away. God finds Jacob’s undivided attention in a location somewhere in Mesopotamia. Both Elijah and John the Baptist went to the wilderness to seek counsel with God.
When Jesus sent His disciples out for the first time, they returned to Jesus to report on their work. But the Scripture says, “Because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, He said to them, ‘Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.’” (Mark 6:31)
I confess that I don’t always get this right. Although I’m doing better at managing stress and balancing my priorities, I don’t schedule enough time to just get away and rest. Ironically, I think for many folks, resting may be the most difficult of all disciplines to practice. We all make excuses for not resting. We convince ourselves we don’t deserve it, just don’t have time, or can’t afford it. The reality is we can’t afford not to.
I love my forays to the coast, but you don’t have to go far away to find rest. This week, seek rest somewhere. Maybe it’s in a solitary place in your home. Perhaps you find rest in practicing your golf swing or tinkering with a car in the garage on enjoying another favorite hobby. Spend a quiet evening with your wife. Go for a hike or walk. Sit patiently in a boat out on the lake fishing. Read a book, or take a nap. Simply get away and rest.
If you have children, it is wise to also teach them to rest, too. Ask them to set the game console or the cell phone aside for a period of time. Do something restful and relaxing with them. Be an example to them of what it means to rest, and to quietly trust God in your resting.
Make no mistake, rest is a discipline, and we are able to use the discipline of rest to draw near to Jesus. When we come to Jesus without an agenda and with open hearts, He helps us forget the sorrow, concerns and hectic schedules in our lives and move us to a place of rest.
