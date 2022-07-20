Recently during some quiet time, I took a moment to consider the blessings God has bestowed upon myself, my family and ministry during the past several years. Even with hardships and trials, we should praise God for His faithfulness.
I was reminded of God’s faithfulness to another group almost 3,500 years ago. Under Moses’ leadership, God had directed the Israelites to endure many hardships during their 40 years in the desert. He regularly allowed opportunities for His chosen to prove their obedience and faith through the testing of their courage and commitment.
And, like Moses, we sometimes get tired in the flesh and weak of heart. The travel and challenges placed on us by others or ourselves can at times feel exhausting. But the most demanding experiences come from the battles we fight in winning others for God’s Kingdom. Regularly meeting through weekly church services or small groups with those who have lost hope, who are fearful and who want to give up has its challenges. But with the struggle comes the opportunity to share the saving grace of a relationship with Jesus.
The Apostle Paul was right. We are in some spiritual battles that require preparation and perseverance. Paul told the church at Ephesus to “Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:11-12)
We regularly ask God, “What shall we do about these attacks?” The answer is the same given to Moses:
”So Moses cried out to the Lord, saying, ‘What shall I do to this people? A little more and they will stone me.’ Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Pass before the people and take with you some of the elders of Israel; and take in your hand your staff with which you struck the Nile, and go. Behold, I will stand before you there on the rock at Horeb; and you shall strike the rock, and water will come out of it, that the people may drink.’ And Moses did so in the sight of the elders of Israel,” (Exodus 17:4-6).
God wants His disciples to lead others into the battle. He will prepare us and provide the strength, vitality and resources necessary to be successful. Our responsibility is to be obedient to His calling.
Continuing on with the story, ”He (Moses) named the place Massah and Meribah because of the quarrel of the sons of Israel, and because they tested the Lord, saying, ‘Is the Lord among us, or not?’ Then Amalek came and fought against Israel at Rephidim. So Moses said to Joshua, ‘Choose men for us and go out, fight against Amalek. Tomorrow I will station myself on the top of the hill with the staff of God in my hand.’ Joshua did as Moses told him, and fought against Amalek; and Moses, Aaron, and Hur went up to the top of the hill. So it came about when Moses held his hand up, that Israel prevailed, and when he let his hand down, Amalek prevailed.
”But Moses’ hands were heavy. Then they took a stone and put it under him, and he sat on it; and Aaron and Hur supported his hands, one on one side and one on the other. Thus his hands were steady until the sunset. So Joshua overwhelmed Amalek and his people with the edge of the sword. Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Write this in a book as a memorial and recite it to Joshua, that I will utterly blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven.’ Moses built an altar and named it The Lord is My Banner; and he said, ‘The Lord has sworn; the Lord will have war against Amalek from generation to generation,’” (Exodus 17:7-16).
This week, remember that, figuratively speaking, we all have family members, church brothers and sisters, and friends who hold up our arms so we are able to carry out our ministry. And, with God’s grace and with the help of the power of the Holy Spirit and the encouragement of others, we see positive things happen to those impacted by those ministries. Also, remember that when you’re in the battle you will feel fatigue, but God has placed Aarons and Hurs into your life to uphold you during those troubled times.
