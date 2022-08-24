When I was a kid, I learned quickly from my father that fishing was an activity that should be taken seriously. To my dad, a bad day fishing was always better than a good day at the office, though.
One of my favorite pictures was taken with my father as I stand next to him. I couldn’t have been older than about 5 or 6, but it’s easy to see his happiness as he’s clad in overalls holding a stringed chain full of fish caught from his latest foray with the rod and reel.
I look back fondly on those occasions when I tagged along with him to camp and fish at the lake, spending that time together. As I grow older, I recognize all the more just how short that time was, as my father passed away suddenly when I was only 13 years old.
I admit that I’m not a fisherman by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s amazing the stories you hear either by fishermen or about fishing. Like the story involving Daryl Christensen.
Christensen has been a pro walleye-fisherman for many years. Fishing the major walleye-circuit, he has chalked up many victories. As with all of us, sometimes success can lead to overconfidence. Such was the case for Christensen on an overcast June day several years ago.
Christensen and his amateur fishing partner were fishing a pro-am tournament on Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota, about six miles offshore. After searching all day, they finally found a “honey hole” where the walleyes were stacked up like cordwood.
Unfortunately, a thunderhead was making its way across the lake heading right toward their position. Christensen doubted they could find this specific “hot spot” again and ignored the advice of his partner to head for safety. As the dark clouds rumbled closer, Christensen joked, “I’m ready if God wants to take me.” His partner replied, “Well, I’m not!” Trying to encourage the amateur, Christensen confidently assured him, “I’ve stayed out in similar situations before without a problem.”
Then, just as Christensen was about to cast with his eight-and-a-half-foot graphite rod, a bolt of lightning hit his rod! The charge knocked Christensen off his feet and rendered him unconscious for a couple of minutes. When he woke up, the amateur urged him to see a doctor immediately. Christensen was in shock, and his pride was wounded. He insisted that they keep on fishing. But within a few hours the shock of the experience settled in and Daryl decided he’d better go to the doctor after all.
Pride is what turned Satan against God. The Lord says of the devil, “Your heart became proud on account of your beauty, and you corrupted your wisdom because of your splendor,” (Ezekiel 28:17). It was also the prideful allure of becoming like God with which Satan tempted Adam and Eve. We might even say that pride is the basis of all sin against God and others.
Pride runs counter to God. James warns, “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble,” (James 4:6). Pride also obscures logic, reason and good judgment, causing us to act foolishly. “Do you see a man wise in his own eyes? There is more hope for a fool than for him,” (Proverbs 26:12).
Pride stirs up strife, acts selfishly and wrecks relationships. Pride and love cannot share the same heart.
Like Christensen’s lesson in pride, lessons on pride are usually hard learned. “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that He may lift you up in due time,” (1 Peter 5:6).
