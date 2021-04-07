I recall hearing someone say in a sermon (or perhaps it was during a testimony), “If I had realized all along that my prayers would be answered, I would have prayed better prayers.”
The person was being facetious, at least a little bit. But there is also some truth to the statement.
We have a tendency to pray safe prayers, prayers that are small and never presuming to ask for too much. And we’re careful to include the qualifier, “If it be Thy will,” just in case nothing happens.
Of course, praying within the boundaries of God’s will is a fundamental element of prayer. The Bible in 1 John 5:14 instructs us of this. Our problem, however, is that we often pray for less than God’s will, with something less than an attitude of faith.
We pray for a cabin in a corner of Glory Land, while God is offering us a mansion of our very own. We ask for the ability to accept defeat, so to speak, while God has promised to make us more than conquerors. We’re asking for the courage to cope, as he is ready to give us the power to overcome.
God has promised us great things, but how often do we respond by asking for small things?
What if we were to zero in on one or two requests that we know beyond a shadow of a doubt are surely part of God’s perfect will for our lives — and what if we made these areas a target of our biggest and boldest prayers of faith?
I’m talking of things such as Holiness. Victory. Joy. Courage. Motivation. Patience. Purpose. Power. Self-Control. Those are just a few of a rather long laundry list of items.
Understand that as a child of the King, these are the birthright of every believer. If they’re lacking in any of our lives, there is arguably only one reason. Again, we find guidance in God’s Word:
”You do not have because you do not ask.” (James 4:2)
So let’s be sure to ask.
This week, indulge me to offer you this challenge: Pray within the boundaries of God’s perfect will — and those are huge boundaries. And then pray big and bold prayers. Most importantly, pray like you know your prayers will be answered.
