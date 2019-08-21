Back in 1998, a premier pro basketball player fractured a bone in his right hand during the early part of his third season in the league and missed 15 games.
Doctors taped his ring finger to his pinkie to treat the injury. Even though the bone healed, when the splint was removed his fingers were no longer evenly spaced. His index and middle fingers were separated from his ring and pinkie fingers, which gave his shots a slightly right-handed spin.
This affected his performance, as for the rest of the season he didn’t shoot as well as he had prior to the injury.
So during that next summer’s off-season, he decided to make 100,000 shots to correct the flaw in his technique.
This amounts to making about 600 shots a day over the course of about five months. And note that the keyword is “make.” He says that he never practiced taking shots. He practiced making shots.
The result was that the next season his shooting percentage improved, and he led his team to a league title.
This story illustrates the power of persistence. As I was reading it, I thought of 1 Chronicles 16:11. “Seek the Lord and his strength; seek his presence continually!”
What if we were to be that intentional in our efforts to draw closer to God? What if, over the course of a 16-hour day, we were to make it a point — virtually every minute — to surrender ourselves once again in obedience to Christ and submission to God’s will?
Think of the other worthwhile objectives we could practice in the process, such as:
- Practicing walking into the kitchen for a glass of water rather than a soda, or for a piece of fruit rather than an ice cream sandwich.
- Practicing saying something kind and uplifting to your spouse and your children, rather than saying something snarky.
- Practicing reaching for your Bible instead of your phone. Most of us always have our phone within reach. What if you made sure your Bible was always within reach instead?
- Practicing listening to a sermon, or praise and worship music, instead of watching TV.
This week, what if we were to actually practice these things? I don’t mean that we would merely say, “This is something I should be doing.” But what if we were to literally practice doing them again and again, like an athlete repeatedly practicing a jump shot, or a musician repeatedly practicing a scale?
How long would it take to create lasting change in our lives?
