When coaching legend Bill Walsh took over the San Francisco 49ers in 1979, he inherited the worst team in the NFL, a team entrenched in a culture of losing.
Rather than attempting to motivate his players with pep talks, and placate the local media with empty promises, he simply set out to work on establishing a policy entitled the “Standard of Performance” for players and coaches to follow.
This manifesto included more than a dozen general guidelines related to good sportsmanship, including qualities like respect, loyalty, having a positive attitude and demonstrating self-control.
Walsh’s list also included several items that seemed on the surface to be insignificant. For example, coaches were required to wear ties, the locker room was to be kept neat and clean at all times, and no profanity was allowed.
During this time Walsh talked very little about winning. Instead, he focused on establishing an environment of excellence. He finished his first year with a league-worst 2-14 record.
During his second year with the team, facing another losing season, one of his coaches complained to the owner than Walsh had no plan for winning; he was too obsessed with trivial matters. Later, Walsh admitted that he came close to quitting halfway through.
The following year, 1981, the effects of the Standard of Performance kicked in. The 49ers finished the season 13-3, downed the perennially powerful Dallas Cowboys in the conference championship game, and then beat Cincinnati in the Super Bowl. It was the fastest worst-to-first turn around in NFL history. Walsh went on to win two additional Super Bowls over the following three years before stepping down as coach, where his coordinator George Seifert took over and won the Super Bowl in his first year with Walsh’s strategy and framework that had been established.
Bill Walsh would be quick to tell you that he had no grand vision, no long-term strategy to build a dynasty. His plan was simply day-to-day, from one practice to the next. When you do it this way, he would say, the score takes care of itself.
There is wisdom in this approach. Walsh knew that instilling these habits of behavior would lead — eventually — to victory. He also knew that no number of rah-rah speeches could take the place of the consistent application of these daily standards.
Perhaps these days you feel like you’re coming off of a losing season, personally or professionally. As a result, you may be unsure of the greater vision God has for your life. But no doubt you know what needs to be done today.
Doing today what you need to do today is not only a good place to start, it’s really only as far as you need to go with your plan, at this point.
If you follow your own personal Standard of Performance today, and then do it again tomorrow, and again the next day and the next, the outcome will take care of itself.
”Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up,” (Galatians 6:9).
