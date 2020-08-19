In 1961 an advertising copywriter named Shirley Polykoff was working for the Foote, Cone & Belding advertising agency on the Clairol hair-dye account when she pitched this idea to a room full of executives:
“If I’ve only one life, let me live it as a blonde!”
The rest, as they say, is advertising history.
Actually, Shirley had already created magic in previous campaigns. Her first big idea had been five years earlier. The slogan was: “Does She or Doesn’t She?” (Do you remember that it was an ad campaign for hair dye?)
She also came up with “The Closer He Gets, the Better You Look.”
But this line — If I’ve only one life, let me live it as a blonde — was, perhaps, her greatest — in terms of success in advertising, anyway. This simple slogan paved the way for what would come to be called the Me Decade.
It leads to an interesting question: How would you complete this sentence?
“If I’ve only one life, let me live it as a ...”
As a what? Devoted mom? Loyal husband? Successful business leader? Faithful Christian?
The truth is, we each have only life to live — and there are only a few goals worth pursuing. And one is greater than them all.
In weighing the various measures of success, the Apostle Paul said, ”I also consider everything to be a loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord.” (Philippians 3:10).
Just a few paragraphs before, he said, ”For to me, to live is Christ...” (Philippians 1:21).
Paul was saying: If I’ve only one life, let me live it as a sold-out follower of Jesus Christ.
This week, reflect on what people or things that your life are most dedicated or devoted to. Are they glorifying to God, or are they more indulgent to self?
Let’s commit ourselves to making the most of the one earthly life we have to live to accomplish those things that are most significant as we look with anticipation at eternal life to come.
