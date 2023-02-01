Growing up in this region of Appalachia, there are many common idioms that I’ve heard growing up and in my adult life that people from the area are able to identify with. When eating a delicious meal, I’ve heard it said that the food causes “the tongue to slap the brain” because it’s so good. When someone complicates something that is otherwise simple, the phrase “reaching around your back to scratch your elbow” comes to mind. I’ve been known to respond to people asking how I am doing by telling them “I’m finer than frog hair split four ways.”
Another saying, “a fly in the ointment” is an English idiom that expresses something greater than what is actually said. It’s figurative, not literal. It speaks to a problem, issue or irritant that ruins something that would have been special, great, or important. While this idiom was probably used more by past generations, it is still found in books, movies and everyday conversation. What some folks don’t know is that it originated from the Bible.
”Dead flies putrefy the perfumer’s ointment, And cause it to give off a foul odor; So does a little folly to one respected for wisdom and honor,” (Ecclesiastes 10:1).
Ointment was used in Bible times for various purposes. It had medicinal use for the sick and was also used to anoint the bodies of corpses as well as the clothes in which they were wrapped. Some forms of ointment were used by the wealthy for cosmetic purposes. Luxurious ointment was a perfume that emitted a pleasing fragrance.
Mary, the sister of Martha and Lazarus, anointed the feet of Jesus with an expensive ointment that “filled the house with the fragrance of the perfume. This raised the ire of Judas who complained it could have been sold for 300 denarii, which was about a year’s wages, and the proceeds given to the poor,” (John 12:1-7). Of course, his motives were corrupt because he was the treasurer and a thief.
Now, suppose a fly got into the jar of ointment, died and rotted in it. The wonderful aroma now is putrid. The ointment is ruined, and a small fly has fouled up something wonderful.
The wise man’s analogy was that just a bit of foolishness can tarnish the reputation one who is otherwise respected and honored. A fly in the ointment.
This principle has many applications for Christians.
We may get a fly in our thinking. A spiritually minded person, who regularly reads the Bible, prays without ceasing, and attends every church service, may allow their thoughts to become negative, hypercritical, or resentful. Their negativity about life, constant complaining about their circumstances, or their bitterness toward someone who’s wronged them becomes a “fly in the ointment.”
We may get a fly in our character. Think of the rich young ruler who apparently was a good, moral man who obeyed the commandments of Moses’ law. Yet his greed and love of riches was the fly in the ointment that hindered him from following Jesus. His good deeds did not outweigh this character flaw.
It’s a good lesson for all of us. It’s easy to rationalize our shortcomings by focusing either on the good we do, or the horrible sins that we do not commit. Nevertheless, it’s appropriate to ask, “Do you have a fly in the ointment?”
What might qualify as your “fly in the ointment?” Could it be greed, covetous and love of money? Perhaps gossip, backbiting and slander? Maybe prejudice, partiality and a racial bias? Uncontrolled anger that explodes with the fury of a raging storm? Possibly an addiction to alcohol, drugs or some other controlled substance? The “green-eyed monster” of envy or jealousy. Perhaps a lack of concern for the less fortunate or outright selfishness in refusing to share what the Lord has blessed you with to others? Maybe a secret sin that you won’t let go of, or pride and self-righteousness that blinds you to believe you aren’t guilty of any of these sins?
“A fly in the ointment” will ultimately create a spiritual stench that will eventually make itself known. Its foul odor will negate our influence and diminish our good deeds.
This week, my hope is that you understand that this passage and these thoughts are not suggesting we can become sinlessly perfect. Flies can and WILL get in the ointment from time to time in our lives. But when they do, let’s get them out. Don’t allow them to putrefy and create a stink.
