With the political climate of our current times, perhaps you’ve pondered the idea of an overthrow of the government, with the belief that you could do a better job running things than those currently in places of authority.
I read this week that, until just a few years ago, someone could attempt to overthrow the government in neighboring South Carolina, but before you could organize a revolt, you first had to reach for your wallet.
You see, back in 1951 the state of South Carolina introduced a law called the Subversive Activities Registration Act that required anyone wishing to overthrow the government to file the proper paperwork first, along with a $5 filing fee.
The registration form asked you to list the organization’s name, the chief agent and a synopsis of the group’s beliefs.
Failing to officially register your revolt could result in a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
Surprisingly, a total of 14 “organizations” registered (as a joke) before the law was repealed in 2010. (Among groups who “registered” was someone who registered the Democratic party as a subversive group.)
It was a funny law that may have somehow served a purpose in the 1950s, mainly to prevent communist cell groups from meeting secretly, but the law ultimately outlived its usefulness.
We need to remember, however, that the enemies we face on a daily basis are nothing to joke about, and they have no such requirement to give us any kind of warning.
I’m referring to the principalities and powers we struggle against, or the destructive and hateful ideologies invading our culture, or even the individuals who seek to wreak havoc in our lives.
When Satan tempts you to sin, his offer never comes with the disclaimer: NOTE: Doing this could destroy everything that matters to you. He just lures you into his web.
When dangerous ideas become fashionable, they don’t tell you up front: This will tear at the fabric of society.
When toxic people come into your life — at church, at work, even under the guise of friendship — they don’t announce their divisive intentions. This is why we must be always ready.
This week, use discernment in evaluating the relationships you are part of and within the circles of your life, weighing their merit with the guidance from the Word of God.
”Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” (Ephesians 6:13)
