If you’re reading this article, it’s safe to say that you survived the year of tumult and turmoil that was 2020.
Within the past couple weeks, we celebrated both Christmas and the turning of the New Year. Virtually everyone I knew had to celebrate Christmas this past year in a modified manner. People didn’t travel. Families didn’t get together. Fewer presents were passed around. (I was even told, “This year my family decided we could only afford to draw each other pictures and write each other poems.”)
That’s how it was in 2020. I surmise that we’ve all taken a “count your blessings” approach to the season, making the best of it, being thankful for what we have rather than focusing on what’s been left out.
This is a good idea, of course, but I would also suggest that we resolve in the coming year to adopt a new attitude: Never Again. As in: Never Again will I take for granted the things that were missed or the things that were lost this year.
This year I know people who are unemployed. Others have lost their business. Still others who tragically lost loved ones in the past 12 months. If we’ve been taught anything from 2020, it’s this notion of “Never Again.” Maybe we have learned to never again take a job for granted, and perhaps never again complain about having to work for a paycheck, even when the conditions are less than perfect.
This year there are some who are without a home. Never again will they take for granted having four walls to call their own. This year I know some who spent the holidays by themselves, without their kids and grandkids, for the first time in decades. They will never again take for granted a family get-together.
We have all survived — perhaps we’ve even taken in stride — the many required adjustments this season. That’s what most people do, especially those whose lives are built on a foundation of faith. But it’s okay to feel the absence of that which has been lost this year.
And now is a good time to decide: Never again will I overlook even the smallest of God’s many blessings in my life.
When God restores what was lacking this year, as He most certainly will, I will take notice, I will give Him thanks, and I will treasure the gift of His goodness. I pray that this week you will join me in this endeavor.
”Cry out, ‘Save us, God our Savior; gather us and deliver us from the nations, that we may give thanks to your holy name, and glory in your praise.’” (1 Chronicles 16:35)
