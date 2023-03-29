The word “mush” is one that has multiple meanings. Upon further inspection in the handy online dictionary this week, I found the word mush to mean “a soft, wet, pulpy mass” as well as “feeble or cloying sentimentality,” and even “thick porridge, especially made of cornmeal.”
From the time I was a young kid, I have associated the word with another meaning from a cold, harsh climate, with the word also defined as “go on a journey across snow with a dogsled” or “a command urging on dogs pulling a sled during a journey across snow.”
As a child I recalled watching on TV the “Wide World of Sports” broadcasts that spotlighted various nontraditional sporting events around the nation and world, and one such broadcast I distinctly remember is that of the Iditarod.
Each year in Alaska, Iditarod, the annual long-distance sled dog race, takes place in early March. The grueling course spans 938 miles from Anchorage to Nome. “Mushers,” the driver who directs the dogs, endure horrific arctic conditions of gale-force winds, white-out conditions and sub-zero temperatures with wind chills plummeting to minus 100 degrees.
Mushers generally take between eight and 15 days, and often longer to complete the course. Each musher starts with 14 sled dogs and must cross the finish line with at least five of their dogs. Each year there is a ceremonial start in Anchorage, but the official start occurs in Willow, 80 miles north of Anchorage. To date, Mitch Seavey holds the record by completing the race course in just eight days, three hours, 40 minutes, and 13 seconds, mushing more than 100 miles each day.
Watching the scene at the ceremonial start of the race in Anchorage is apparently a sight and sound that is memorable. Imagine 50 or more dogsled teams of 14 dogs each. These sled dogs are bred to run and pull a sled, and it’s abundantly clear that’s what they love to do. Before the race begins, the mushers are busy getting their dogs tethered to the sled. The dogs are so amped up that preparing the team to run is no small feat. In their excitement, the dogs jump all over each other, yipping and even playfully biting each other—all from pent-up energy and the anticipation of the run.
As the start draws near, the canyon of buildings in downtown Anchorage echo with the racket of dogs barking, yipping and snarling. But when the start gun goes off and mushers give the command to mush—everything grows unearthly quiet. The only sound heard is that of the sled runners shooting across the snow and the soft pat of the dogs’ paws as they engage in what they were made to do.
Thinking about that event, I can’t help but consider how the church is a bit like that Iditarod start. When we’re not doing what we were designed to do, we’re like a resounding gong of our own brand of barking, snarling, yipping and biting each other. But when we’re in step, all doing what God has gifted and commanded us to do, all you hear and see is the beautiful rhythm of the church functioning as a singular, cohesive and effective team. The apostle Paul commended the church of Thessalonica for its ability to work together in unison when he extolled to them, ”You became a model to all the believers in Macedonia and Achaia. The Lord’s message rang out from you not only in Macedonia and Achaia—your faith in God has become known everywhere.” (1 Thessalonians 1:7-8)
This week, keep in mind that as brothers and sisters in Christ, the Lord has groomed and prepared us to function with other believers as a unified team. We are to represent Christ well to others through our life and words and make Him known. Let’s mush forward and together run the race marked out for us.
