If Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win on Feb. 7 didn’t, by itself, make you angry, maybe his victory celebration will.
On sports broadcasts across the country, video rolled of the victorious Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade that traversed the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Fla. Sports broadcasts then repeatedly played one memorable moment from the parade, when 43-year-old Brady brazenly tossed an impromptu pass... of the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy... across the open water from his yacht to another, where teammates Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate were waiting to receive it. Fortunately, the teammates have good hands and successfully made the reception, preventing a potentially catastrophic and embarrassing gaffe.
Some called the toss reckless, in spite of the fact that these world-class athletes have a well-documented history of throws and catches between them.
One person in particular was especially riled.
Lorraine Grohs, daughter of Greg Grohs, the silversmith who originally designed the trophy, was distraught that her father’s creation was treated with such disrespect. So distraught, in fact, that she couldn’t sleep for two nights, and over Valentine’s Day weekend, she appeared on national TV demanding an apology.
I think we can file this one under “much ado about nothing,” just like the lion’s share of the so-called indignations we ourselves endure.
I’m saying that if we’re honest, we’ll have to admit that our own reasons for taking offense are often overblown. Maybe they could even be considered a call for attention, an attempt to make this all about me.
However, there’s an alternative to going through life demanding an apology for every minor misstep that you encounter. Solomon talked about it.
”Good sense makes one slow to anger, and it is his glory to overlook an offense.” (Proverbs 19:11)
Of course, there is a proper time for calling out that which is wrong. This is where the need for good sense comes in. Before getting upset in any given situation, we could ask ourselves: How much “ado” does this deserve?
This week, our goal should be to make much ado only about that which truly matters, and to make no ado about that which qualifies as “nothing.”
It is one’s glory to overlook an offense.
