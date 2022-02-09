It’s hard to fully understand all that drives us. Kant said that it’s the “insatiable desire to possess and rule.”
William James said we’re driven by the need to gain, keep or recover happiness.
Alexander Pope said that self-love is the “spring of motion.”
Former President Lyndon B. Johnson said “Sex and envy are the greatest drives in life.” Former President Richard Nixon said, “People react to fear, not love. They don’t teach that in Sunday School, but it’s true.”
Maybe French Philosopher La Rochefoucald nailed it when he said that we would be embarrassed by our best deeds “if the world were to see all their underlying motives.”
Solomon wrote, ”All of a man’s ways seem right to him, but the Lord weighs the heart,” (Proverbs 21:2). This reminds us of Jeremiah’s words, ”The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9)
I recently read about the conclusion of a detective story in Israel as police identified a suspect in 22 bank robberies as an heir to millions who allegedly turned to crime to pay off his debts.
News reports had given the suspect, nicknamed “Bikerbank” because he rode a motorcycle, a Robin Hood image during his 21-month spree. Dozens of Israeli press and broadcast reports were devoted to his exploits, and his helmeted image adorned T-shirts and decal stickers.
Israelis were shocked to learn the suspect was identified as Roni Leibovitz, 37, whose family ran a large Israeli food products company and businesses in New York. When asked what his motive was, Leibovitz said “money.” “He needed the money because of his debts,” police said.
To be honest, I gave up long ago trying to determine what motivates others. I have trouble reading the intentions of my own heart. How can I judge what drives someone else?
There is one sign... A pure heart.
A leader’s attention shouldn’t be consumed with “What drives them?” It should be directed to, “What drives me? Are the desires of my heart molded into the desires of God’s heart?”
David’s prayer was ”Create in me a pure heart.” (Psalm 51:10). He understood that his motives were a mixed bag, sometimes leading to greatness, sometimes leading to disaster. And he understood that his heart needed to be made new by the power of God’s mercy.
This week, consider that we can’t afford to waste our time second-guessing that which only God can judge and only God can change. Instead, we must make a habit of laying our own hearts on the altar, asking God to redeem and purify our motives — and to use us in spite of who we are, not because of who we are.
