When I was young, I once had the notion to try shooting a bow and arrow, with the goal of becoming an expert marksman when it came to target shooting. I remember setting up everything from cans to bullseyes in my backyard and taking aim.
One time, I was target shooting with someone older who had vast more experience using a bow and arrow as I. I recall that I was proud of how consistent I was at hitting a target bullseye time after time from about 20 yards away. Then, to my dismay, upon taking aim at targets at greater than 40 yards I recall being consistently inconsistent, often errant in my shots while rarely hitting the target box itself, much less the bull’s eye. I tried to compensate for my shots veering off by correcting sights, but then shots whizzed in the opposite direction with the same inaccuracy.
Finally, I asked my friend what I was doing wrong, and he explained that the problem was not with the bow or with the sights, but the issue was with the shooter (something I’d already kind of assumed), but more specifically, with my aim. Apparently, I had not been anchoring on my cheekbone in the same way on each shot. What the person called my “anchor point” was inconsistent; therefore, my aim was off. Once I corrected my anchor point, my aim became accurate and the arrows began to hit their mark.
I’ve thought of that experience many times over the course of my life. As believers, Jesus Christ is our anchor point. If we move off the mark from our spiritual anchor point, we become errant and miss the mark.
I like how Jesus described our anchor point using a different metaphor— a branch on a grapevine — when He shared: “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in Me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from Me you can do nothing,” (John 15:5). “Bearing much fruit” in the context of this passage has to do with our whole life and becoming more like Christ. We don’t become more like Him by striving on our own. We will always need to stay connected with (abiding in or remaining in) Him.
When we are missing the mark in our lives, it could be for a variety of reasons. Perhaps we’re trying to do everything on our strength rather than rely on God’s wisdom and might to empower us. Maybe there is some unresolved sin in our lives that is standing in the way of our relationship with Christ and others. We might even have fellowship with someone close to us which could be impeding our prayers. Or, we simply may be “aiming” at the wrong things. Sometimes the worries of this life and the lure of power, prestige, fame and fortune can help us miss the mark.
Whatever the reason, our anchor point is off. To correct the problem, we must return to Jesus and remain in Him. Spiritual disciplines like reading the Bible, praying, meditating, worshiping, fellowshipping with other believers and confessing our sins to the Lord all have one primary purpose: to help deepen our relationship with Jesus Christ.
This week, ask yourself a couple of questions. “How’s my aim?” and “Who is my anchor point?”
Let us constantly strive to consistently hit the mark.
