One thing that I have heard from those I’ve spoken with over these past few months has been how the ongoing pandemic has forced them to slow down and simplify their lives. Days of repeatedly keeping pace in the rat race have been replaced with more time at home and, in some cases, a restructuring of priorities and realization of what is most important in life.
A story I have shared to others that was impactful to me in a previous season of my life has been repeated many times through the years. It’s the story of an American investment banker who was at the pier of a small coastal Mexican village when a small boat with just one fisherman docked. Inside the small boat were several large yellowfin tuna.
The American complimented the fisherman on the quality of his fish and asked how long it took to catch them. The angler replied, “Only a little while.” The American then asked why didn’t he stay out longer and catch more fish, to which the fisherman said he had enough to support his family’s immediate needs. The American then asked, “But what do you do with the rest of your time?”
The fisherman said, “I sleep late, fish a little, play with my children, take siestas with my wife, Maria, stroll into the village each evening where I sip wine and play guitar with my amigos. I have a full and busy life.”
The American scoffed, “I am a Harvard MBA and could help you. You should spend more time fishing and with the proceeds buy a bigger boat. With the proceeds from the bigger boat, you could buy several boats, eventually you would have a fleet of fishing boats. Instead of selling your catch to a middleman you would sell directly to the processor, eventually opening your own cannery. You would control the product, processing, and distribution. You would need to leave this small coastal fishing village and move to Mexico City, then L.A. and eventually New York City, where you will run your expanding enterprise.”
The Mexican fisherman asked, “But how long will this all take?” “Probably 15 to 20 years,” the American replied.
“But what then?” asked the fisherman.
The American laughed and said, “That’s the best part. When the time is right, you would announce an IPO and sell your company stock to the public and become very rich. You would make millions!”
“Millions,” the fisherman replied. “Then what?”
The American said, “Then you would retire and would move to a small coastal fishing village where you would sleep late, fish a little, play with your kids, take siestas with your wife, stroll to the village in the evenings where you could sip wine and play your guitar with your amigos.”
I’ve always appreciated how the small boat in this story provided the fisherman a beautiful life. It’s a repeated reminder how, contrary to what the world may tell us, we don’t need impressive titles, big trinkets, letters behind our name or own a big business in order to live a beautiful life and be a beautiful person.
If you need examples of someone living small to inspire you, we find a number of them in God’s Word. I think first of our Savior Jesus, who lived as an itinerant evangelist who once stated, “Foxes have dens and birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay his head,” (Matthew 8:20), and didn’t carry a ton of belongings around with Him as He ventured from town to town.
Another itinerant apostle, Paul of Tarsus, ministered throughout the known world and often depended on the generosity of giving brothers and sisters or in his own skills as a tentmaker to have everything he needed to serve God. Though this statement is counter to what Madison Avenue might have us believe, living small is okay. Perhaps the most rewarding aspect of the fisherman’s story is that his wife, children and amigos were all integral to his life and, in his mind, the most important part of a happy life.
Allow me to encourage you this week to make and spend quality time with those people who lift you up, with those who are close to you and love you for who you are. For some of us, that might also mean you have to take the step to quietly distance yourself from those who aren’t so close to those who would rather tear down.
It’s isn’t easy to put a price tag on living small and the happy life that comes along with it. Maybe it’s time we do more fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.