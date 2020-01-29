A young man who applied for a job as a Morse code operator. Answering an ad in the newspaper, he went to the address that was listed. When he arrived, he entered a large, noisy office. In the background a telegraph clacked away. A sign on the receptionist’s counter instructed job applicants to fill out a form and wait until they were summoned to enter the inner office.
The young man completed his form and sat down with seven other waiting applicants. After a few minutes, the young man stood up, crossed the room to the door of the inner office, and walked right in. Naturally the other applicants perked up, wondering what was going on. Why had this man been so bold? They muttered among themselves that they hadn’t heard any summons yet. They took more than a little satisfaction in assuming the young man who went into the office would be reprimanded for his presumption and summarily disqualified for the job.
Within a few minutes the young man emerged from the inner office escorted by the interviewer, who announced to the other applicants, “Gentlemen, thank you very much for coming, but the job has been filled by this young man.”
The other applicants began grumbling to each other, and then one spoke up, “Wait a minute — I don’t understand. He was the last one to come in, and we never even got a chance to be interviewed. Yet he got the job. That’s not fair.”
The employer responded, “While you have sat there the telegraph has been ticking out the following message: ‘If you understand this message, then come right in. The job is yours.’”
It can be easy to tune out the things which we should be listening to that are most important to us. Spiritually, how often do earthly desires and sin serve to drown out the still, small voice of God counseling us?
Listening to God is like listening to anyone — before you can hear Him, you must be ready to listen. Just as in a conversation, you cannot hear the other person if you are talking or if your mind is distracted. So it is with God. If you want to hear Him speak, you must be quiet and you must be focused on what He is saying. Regular conversation with God can transform your life and mine.
Listening to God requires a deliberate choice to shut out the chaos around you and focus your thoughts, yet it also requires a heart committed to understand His message and a right attitude in our hearts.
The prophet Habakkuk earnestly sought to hear from God and listen to Him. We read that he was so intent on doing so that he was willing to stand and wait as long as it took. ”I will stand at my watch and station myself on the ramparts; I will look to see what he will say to me...” (Habakkuk 2:1). Eventually God answered, telling him, ”Then the LORD replied, ‘Write down the revelation and make it plain on tablets so that a herald may run with it. For the revelation awaits an appointed time; it speaks of the end and will not prove false. Though it linger, wait for it; it will certainly come and will not delay,’” (Habakkuk 2:2).
In order to listen to God and receive His instruction, we should desire to do His will. God honors the heart that is fully surrendered and tuned in to Him. If we are stubbornly clinging to our own desires, we are likely to get a garbled message that will not be God’s voice at all.
This week, know that when you listen to God and obey Him, you will discover a life that is full and rich with purpose, confident you are following the Master’s plan.
