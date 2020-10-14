As a youngster, Jim Abbott grew up dreaming of playing baseball with his friends, even dreamed of someday playing in the major leagues, but the dream was considered all but impossible.
The reason? Jim was born with only one hand.
Still, every day he would practice throwing a rubber ball against a brick wall, quickly shifting his glove to his hand to catch the rebound. In the process, he developed speed, strength, and accuracy.
Soon, he was good enough to play Little League ball with his friends, in spite of his handicap. And then, good enough to stand out as a top level pitcher in high school. Then, he was good enough to lead the University of Michigan to two Big 10 championships, where he was also named the nation’s best amateur athlete.
Abbott was even good enough to be drafted by the California Angels in 1989.
A few years later, while playing for the Yankees, he experienced the highlight of his career: He pitched a no-hitter against the Indians during the 1993 pennant race.
In a postgame interview after the historic performance, he said, “When the final out was made, a lot of things went through my mind. The only thing that I didn’t pay attention to was my handicap. It had nothing to do with anything.”
Following the end of his career, Abbott often shares his story as a motivational speaker. He has often shared the following advice to his listeners: ”Go and do something that you are really driven to do. I loved to play baseball and, because I loved it, I practiced it. Some of us have limitations, but if you are passionate about something and if you have the drive, then you can accomplish it.”
Abbott had a great view of himself. He chose to use the abilities he did have instead of focusing on his limitations.
Likewise, every person has abilities to use for the Lord, but many times we focus on our limitations and let our “disabilities” keep us from using our talents. We make excuses. Whether we have physical, emotional, or spiritual challenges that hold us back, this does not mean we cannot accomplish wonderful things for the Lord.
There are countless opportunities for a person to serve God. God simply wants us to use the talents He has given us (Matthew 25:14ff). Instead of focusing on what we can’t do for the Lord, but let’s focus on what we can do.
1 Peter 4:10 captures the idea well, ”As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.”
What are some talents of ours? What’s holding us back from using these for the Lord? This week, take a page out of Jim Abbott’s life and not let any disability or limitations define us, but let the way we deal with our challenges and the way we use our abilities for the Lord be what define us.
Even the circumstances that appear, on the surface, to be impossible — they have nothing to do with anything, because we serve a God whose power has everything to do with everything.
“But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, so that the surpassing greatness of the power will be of God and not from ourselves.” (2 Corinthians 4:2)
