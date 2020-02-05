Recently I concluded a sermon series to kick off the new year that challenged listeners to tackle the year 2020 with specific vision.
During the series I spoke multiple times of baseball slugger Ted Williams, of how he had hawk-like vision that afforded him a unique advantage at the plate when it came to seeing the sort of pitch that was approaching him which was being thrown by a pitcher more than 60 feet from him. Williams’ greatest desire was that people who saw him walking down the street would say, “There goes Ted Williams — the greatest hitter who ever lived.”
Williams left a grand legacy on the game of baseball. Despite surrendering several years of the prime of his career to our country to serve as a pilot during World War II and Korea, Williams left several indelible marks on his sport. In 1941, Williams hit for a batting average of .406, a mark that no other player has attained in the eight decades since accomplishing the feat. Williams blasted 521 career home runs, the final one in the last game of his career in 1960 at Boston’s Fenway Park.
As a sports fan, later a sportswriter, and a history buff, I’ve maintained a passion through the years for sports history and notable achievements. In looking up stats some time ago, I was digging through lists of lifetime statistics and saw a list of some of the all-time greats of the sports. Names included Reggie Jackson, followed by Willie Stargell. Also prominently placed on the list were Tony Perez, Mickey Mantle, Fred McGriff and Willie Mays.
The list I was looking at? Career strikeouts.
Hard to believe, isn’t it? Jackson, Mantle, and Mays: These three Hall of Fame players struck out almost a combined 6,000 times. And yet, that’s not the legacy they left to the game.
Instead, each left a legacy of greatness.
A key to that legacy can be found in the fact that they kept stepping up to the plate. Even when the number of strikeouts were piling up, even when the slumps extended game after game, even when their whiffs caused their team to lose, even when disgruntled fans called them “overpaid bums” — they kept stepping up to the plate.
I quote this verse often, because there are many of us who need to hear it often:
”Though a righteous man falls seven times, he rises again, but the wicked are brought down by calamity.” (Proverbs 24:16)
Perhaps this week you may have a string of strikeouts behind you, and you may feel as though you’re on the verge of setting the world’s record for failure. But that’s not the legacy you were created to leave behind.
Keep stepping up to the plate. No matter how many times you miss, keep swinging. You’ll eventually make contact.
