On Oct. 15, 2002, the Associated Press carried a lighthearted story about Billy Graham. It reported that the Dallas Cowboys, honoring the distinguished life and ministry of Dr. Graham, presented him with a team jersey with the name Graham stitched on the back and the number “1” in large print on the front and back. Graham responded to the gift in a way that demonstrated his unique sense of humor.
“‘It has my name on the back and I’m No. 1. I may show up at the next game and see where they put me,” Graham quipped.
The evangelist probably had about as much chance at getting into a game as those unlearned disciples in the Gospels had in taking seriously their calling by the Master.
Who would have thought that those 11 (without Judas Iscariot, who had left the room) had the gifts and graces to change their world for Jesus? Yet they did. Jesus called them and they followed, and the Church was born!
In his first epistle to the church, Peter wrote words that reflected the high expectations of Jesus when He shared His vision with His men in the upper room.
“But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His wonderful light,” (1 Pet. 2:9).
Who were those chosen people? Were they bishops? Priests? Prophets perhaps? The cream of the crop? Hardly. These were ordinary people who were called to do extraordinary tasks. Were they any more gifted than you or I? No. The secret was not in what they were, but in what Jesus saw in them.
I tend to believe that there’s a jersey somewhere with each of our names on it. It may not say “No. 1” on the front and back, but it’s the right size. You have been chosen. The Lord Himself has called you, and He wants you to show up at the next game.
This week, consider exactly how you’re going about getting into the game. You might be surprised to see where in the game He puts you. You may even be a starter.
