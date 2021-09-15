Blemishes aren’t something we put out on full display. Instead, they are something we sometimes go to great lengths to hide. We don’t want anyone to know we’ve been hurt, that we are damaged, that we are not perfect.
On Aug. 21, 2017, the view of the sun’s corona during an eclipse was only part of the breathtaking show.
In the moments before and after totality, viewers were treated to a solar effect known as the “diamond ring.” At these moments, just as the corona of the sun comes into view, the entire surface of the sun is blocked except for one final bursts of light on the trailing edge of the eclipse leading into totality (and again on the leading edge of the eclipse leading out of totality). This final bursts of light creates the illusion of a sparkling diamond set on a golden ring, hence the name.
Layers of gas which embody the air we breathe serve to shield us from cosmic bombardment. I was astonished to discover that each night the earth is pummeled by more than 5,000 bits of space debris. Some are as small as a household appliance. Others may be as large as a small automobile. Throughout the course of history, some have been much larger.
As these objects enter our atmosphere, many of these bits will disintegrate as the gasses around them ignite due to friction. Others glance off the side of our atmosphere and bounce harmlessly back into space. In fact, of the 5,000 asteroids that come into contact with the earth each day, because of our atmosphere just a handful of these fragments ever make it to the ground on Earth.
There are times when some of us wish we had our own atmosphere, some protective layer to shield us from bombardment. Something that might burn up the bullets, something to deflect the darts. But the hits keep coming, the scars are mounting and we don’t know why or what good can actually come from it.
When we take time to consider it, you and I are like the moon. We have no atmosphere. When the moon finds itself in the path of a celestial object, there is nothing to prevent the crash or resulting crater. It hits with the full force of its momentum and the pull of gravity. The result is millions of scars and blemishes dotting the surface. And it is these imperfections lying along the rim of the moon that create the breathtaking visage of a diamond ring.
As the moon transits in front of the sun, what we actually witness just before totality is the corona bursting through a blemish along the trailing edge of the moon. We are essentially watching a sunrise through a lunar scar. No blemish, no beauty.
Comparatively, we may not enjoy the bombardment of life, but the truth is that the blemishes in our life are precisely the condition to create a spectacle of wonder, a moment when the blaring rays of God’s grace and provision can burst through some crater in our past. Many breathtaking moments we experience would not exist without the blemishes and scars life brings us.
When the Apostle Paul lamented over a “blemish” in his life, God responded with this truth: “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness,” (2 Corinthians 12:9a). In response, Paul determined to let his blemishes shine; “Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” (2 Corinthians 12:9b).
This week, let’s take joy in our blemishes, knowing that the One who created us sees all our imperfections and yet still loves and wants to enter into relationship with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.