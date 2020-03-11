While visiting her friend, Howard Doane, in Cincinnati, Fanny Crosby, the blind hymnist, was asked to speak to a group of blue collar workers. Near the end of her speech, she had an overwhelming sense that “some mother’s boy” before her “must be rescued that night or not at all.” She mentioned this to the crowd, pleading, “If there is a dear boy here tonight who has perchance wandered away from his mother’s home and his mother’s teaching, would he please come to me at the close of the service?”
Afterward, a young man of about 18 approached her. “Did you mean me?” he asked. “I promised my mother to meet her in heaven, but the way I have been living, I don’t think that will be possible now.” Fanny had the joy of leading him to Christ.
Returning to her room that night, all she could think of was the theme of “rescue the perishing,” and when she retired that night she had written the complete hymn by the same title. The next day, Doane wrote the music, and it was published the following year in his work Songs of Devotion.
Many years later, Crosby was speaking at the YMCA in Lynn, Massachusetts, and she recounted the story behind the song “Rescue the Perishing.” After the service, a man approached her, his voice quivering. “Miss Crosby,” he said, “I was that boy who told you more than 35 years ago that I had wandered from my mother’s God. That evening you spoke, I sought and found peace, and I have tried to live a consistent life ever since. If we never meet again on earth, we will meet up yonder.” He turned and left, unable to say another word. Crosby later described it as one of the most gratifying experiences of her life.
This story reminds us that our words and our deeds can have a lasting impact on others, and also calls us to remember the impact we can have in saving those who are lost without Christ.
In the book of Jude, believers are given a charge to persevere and make an impact on those who most need the saving power of Jesus when he writes, “But, dear friends, remember what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold. They said to you, “In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires.” These are the people who divide you, who follow mere natural instincts and do not have the Spirit.
“But you, dear friends, by building yourselves up in your most holy faith and praying in the Holy Spirit, keep yourselves in God’s love as you wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to bring you to eternal life. Be merciful to those who doubt; save others by snatching them from the fire; to others show mercy, mixed with fear—hating even the clothing stained by corrupted flesh,” (v. 17-23).
I pray that each day of our lives we are committed to the message of that famous hymn to “Rescue the Perishing.”
The song actually served as a prelude to Crosby’s second career. At around age 60, she began working in downtown rescue missions, spending several days a week in lower Manhattan, witnessing to the downtrodden. Despite her fame as a hymn writer, Crosby chose to live in near poverty in New York’s ghettos because she felt a calling to minister to the needy.
Crosby would venture a few blocks from her tiny tenement apartment to minister in the Bowery, a place where alcoholics and where every kind of vice flourished. Day after day, Crosby made it her life’s work to live the lyrics of the hymn and seek to reach the lost.
This week, consider the impact you can make on the lives of those outside of Christ, and think of the eternal difference God can work through you to make, starting today.
