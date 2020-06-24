Author Robert Louis Stevenson (Treasure Island, et al) spent much of his life struggling with serious health issues. In spite of this, he remained eternally optimistic.
One day, when his fever was running high and he couldn’t control his coughing attacks, his wife said, somewhat cynically, “I suppose you still believe it’s a wonderful day.”
Stevenson replied, “Yes, I do. I will never permit a row of medicine bottles to block my horizon.”
I’ve spent quite a bit of time pondering this story, especially in the context of our current world situation. Between a global pandemic, civil unrest regarding injustice and inequality, and a charged political climate, there are no doubt many events and situations that can easily distract us from keeping our eyes on the proverbial prize, situations that focus more prevalently on the rows and rows of problems and fears than fixing our eyes on the horizon.
When I am able to visit the beach, my favorite time to be on the shore isn’t during the insanely hot part of the day, or even at sunrise, as many make it a point to view and enjoy. My favorite time to be on the beach is at dusk, following the setting of the sun but before it gets too dark to see the way back to the beach access point.
At that time of day, a portion of the western sky is astounding, with the hues of deep red from the afterglow of the sun illuminating the remaining portion of the sky over the seemingly endless waters. It’s truly one of God’s masterpieces of creation that I look forward to seeing and appreciate.
In times like these, it’s pretty simple to neglect or ignore the blessings of life and be thankful for today when we are so concerned over what uncertainties tomorrow may hold. I’d like to encourage you this week to look past those things of the world today that may be holding you back from the big picture of God’s provision and the vast horizon of His workmanship and plan.
”But as for me, I am like a green olive tree in the house of God; I trust in the lovingkindness of God forever and ever.” (Psalm 52:8)
