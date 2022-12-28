Television host and motivational speaker Gerry Caillouet is a gifted communicator who has encouraged many Christian sportsmen’s organizations throughout the country.
Caillouet often shares a hunting story of one that got away. Some years back, he was shotgun hunting in the hills of southeast Ohio. “I was still-hunting up the logging road, the prevailing wind was in my face and deer sign were everywhere.” Caillouet knew these woods well and figured this was his day to take a nice trophy buck, “It was a perfect day to still-hunt, wet leaves and an overcast sky with occasional spitting of snow showers.”
At midday Caillouet was halfway up the road when a nice 8-point buck descended off the ridge top. The deer headed toward an area where the old road and ridge met.
“The buck stopped just before dropping onto the flat. I prepared to shoot just as soon as he came into my shotgun range.” The buck continued to move into range, but Caillouet still didn’t pull the trigger.
“It wasn’t buck fever or a sudden feeling of guilt, I really can’t explain why I didn’t drop the animal when I had the chance.”
Moving to close the gap even more, Caillouet slowly moved down to the animal by quietly crossing a small depression. This time the deer turned broadside and presented the prefect shot. As Gerry pulled up on the animal, he again hesitated. The wind began to swirl and the buck winded him and within seconds spotted Caillouet.
“Emotion rushed upon me and screamed ‘SHOOT!’” Caillouet said. “I still could not pull the trigger.”
The animal spun and headed across the overgrown logging trail when Caillouet placed his sights on the chest of the runaway critter. “As I led the animal, I squeezed off a shot, Boom! Unfortunately, a 10-inch diameter poplar tree took a direct hit as the buck ran between me and the tree.”
Caillouet says he recalls the day, often with a sense of regret.
“I kicked myself many times for blowing the opportunity,” he said. “I often think about how many times I could have taken that deer. I will probably never have another chance to take a trophy animal that close again.”
When was the last time you hesitated to take advantage of a sure thing? Maybe your missed opportunity was a chance to build a relationship, or to assist someone in need, or to encourage a child. What about the last time you could have shared your faith but didn’t?
Almost every day we have opportunities to tell people about Jesus. Many seem to feel that talking about Jesus is the pastor’s job, but Scripture indicates otherwise. We’re all to be His witnesses. Don’t get frigid about sharing your faith! Pull the trigger on the next opportunity.
Romans 12:11-12 tells us, ”Don’t hesitate to be enthusiastic—be on fire in the Spirit as you serve the Lord! Be happy in your hope, stand your ground when you’re in trouble, and devote yourselves to prayer.”
As we enter a New Year, let’s commit ourselves to not hesitating when it comes to sharing the saving love and grace of Jesus Christ to others, or in living our lives victoriously for Him.
