“You know what has happened throughout the province of Judea, beginning in Galilee after the baptism that John preached—how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, and how he went around doing good and healing all who were under the power of the devil, because God was with him,” (Acts 10:37-38).
Recently I shared in messages the stories of a couple of ladies with similar names but vastly different lives.
Sara Jane Olson was born Kathleen Soliah during the post-WWII baby boom. In the 1960s she moved to the West Coast to attend college and pursue a career in acting, and eventually became involved in the radical politics of the Symbionese Liberation Army, where she participated in various bank robberies and acts of violence, including murder.
After she was indicted for her crimes, but before she could be arrested, she went underground, fled to Minnesota, adopted an alias and lived as a fugitive for more than 20 years. During this time she married a doctor, raised a family, became active in community projects, and lived a life of affluence.
And then her past — her true identity — caught up with her. In 1999 she was arrested and ultimately sent to prison.
Though her story is somewhat extreme, there are many who live their lives in a similar fashion. They’re not fugitives from justice, but they’re fugitives from themselves, from the past, from the sins of the past, and their failures, and their hurts, and the pain they’ve endured and the shame they’ve experienced. And on the surface they may seem to be living a normal life — even a charmed life — but underneath it all they know they’re just one slip-up away from shattering the facade.
Juxtapose that case with the story of Sarah Culberson. Sarah was born in 1976 in West Virginia and was soon placed in foster care. After a year she was adopted into a loving family. Both parents were teachers. She grew up active in the United Methodist Church.
She had always wondered about her heritage, and after graduating from college, she hired a private investigator to find her biological parents. Her mom, she discovered, had died of cancer in the early 1990s. But it was what she learned about her father that changed her life forever.
As it turns out, Sarah wasn’t just a young woman from West Virginia. She was royalty. She was a princess. Her father was now a ruling member of the Mende tribe in Sierra Leone.
They began to correspond, and soon he invited her to Africa to meet her family. When she arrived she received a royal welcome. Hundreds of people came to greet her.
She kept asking herself: “What did I do to deserve this? I’m just Sarah from West Virginia.” But wasn’t just Sarah from West Virginia. In Sierra Leone she is Princess Esther Elizabeth.
She had lived her life not knowing that she was part of a ruling class — a princess in disguise. She didn’t know who she really was, until she discovered her true heritage.
Today, she lives an amazing life. She works in education, she’s a public speaker, and she maintains close ties to her community in Sierra Leone and with both of her families.
I love this story because it’s so similar to our story. There are many believers who have never fully grasped who they are in Christ. We, too, have a royal heritage. We are king’s kids.
Sometimes we relate more to the idea of being Sara the fugitive with much to hide. But our Father wants you to know that you’re no longer a fugitive with a past to live down. You’re royalty, with a future to live up to. Your life is no longer about the person you used to be. Your life is now about the person God is making you to be.
You are a new creation, set free from the past. This is your position in Christ.
You are more than a conqueror, empowered to live a victorious life. This is your potential in Christ.
This week, take heart that you have the opportunity to be like Jesus, to go around doing good, bringing glory to the name of our Lord and Savior. This is your purpose in Christ.
