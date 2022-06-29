Thomas Andrew Dorsey was the first African American elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Association’s Living Hall of Fame. His notoriety and contributions to Christian music are amazing.
In 1932 he was a new husband and soon-to-be father. Thomas and his wife, Nettie, lived in a little apartment on Chicago’s Southside. It was a hot August afternoon when he was supposed to go to St. Louis, where he would be a featured soloist at a large revival meeting. Something did not feel right. He told Nettie that he was not going to the revival. Nettie, who was in the last month of pregnancy with their first child, insisted that he go to the concert and bless those who came to hear him. So, he went.
The concert was so successful that people were screaming for Thomas to keep on singing. He was exhausted when he finally sat down. Out of the corner of his eye he saw a messenger boy running up to him with a Western Union telegram. He ripped open the envelope. Pasted on the yellow sheet were the words: “YOUR WIFE JUST DIED.”
Thomas confessed, “When I got back, I learned that Nettie had given birth to a boy. I swung between grief and joy. Yet that night, the baby died. I buried Nettie and our little boy together, in the same casket. Then I fell apart. For days I closeted myself. I felt that God had done me an injustice. I did not want to serve Him any longer or write gospel songs. I just wanted to go back to that jazz world I once knew so well.”
Yet, Thomas eventually turned back to the Lord for comfort and relief from his deep grief. In the process, Thomas wrote the song, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.” These stanzas captured the grief not only of Dorsey, but also of any who have suffered significant loss.
Precious Lord, take my hand,
lead me on, let me stand,
I am tired, I am weak, I am worn;
Through the storm, through the night,
lead me on to the light:
Take my hand, precious Lord, lead me home.
The opening line of stanza one, “Precious Lord, take my hand,” indicates a suffering soul that is reaching out. The songwriter/singer acknowledges that he is at the end of his rope: “I’m tired, I’m weak, I’m worn.” When Dorsey penned, “Through the storm, through the night, lead me on to the light,” perhaps he was thinking of Matthew 8:23–27:
”Then he got into the boat and his disciples followed him. Suddenly a furious storm came up on the lake, so that the waves swept over the boat. But Jesus was sleeping. The disciples went and woke him, saying, “Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!” He replied, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?” Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm. The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!”
This week, I pray that we don’t have to face significant hardship, pain or loss. But should we do so, let’s take a lesson from Thomas Dorsey, seeking the Lord to take our hands and guide us through the hardships we face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.