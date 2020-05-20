In the midst of the pandemic currently present in our communities and world, many news stories, reports, press conferences and seemingly endless information proliferated across the internet promote struggle and sadness.
Recently, I took a short break from tuning in to the somber and read about an interesting study about something contagious... happiness.
That’s right. According to work done by Harvard University and UCSD (University of California at San Diego), happiness is contagious.
The research discovered that when a person becomes happy, friends living close by have a 25 percent chance of becoming happy themselves. For next-door neighbors, the percentage possibility increases to 34 percent.
Nicholas Christakis, a professor at Harvard Medical School and the author of the study, said it this way: “Everyday interactions we have with other people are definitely contagious, in terms of happiness.”
What’s more, the happiness contagion extends beyond merely the people we encounter face-to-face; it includes up to three layers (or degrees) of contact — i.e., friends of friends of friends.
I guess one lesson we can learn from this study is that it pays to surround yourself with happy people.
Another lesson is that you have the power to spread goodwill to those beyond your immediate circle — even to those you don’t personally know.
Let’s remember Paul’s words...
”Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32)
”Let your graciousness be known to everyone. The Lord is near.” (Philippians 4:5)
At this time in our history, especially as it’s difficult to be near our neighbors, where offer a shaking of hands or a friendly hug has often been relegated to a video conference call, it’s vital that we make the extra effort to promote and spread happiness.
American patriot Benjamin Franklin was once quoted as saying, “The Constitution only gives people the right to pursue happiness. You have to catch it yourself.”
Take heart this week in the realization that when we catch happiness, mercy and kindness catch on as well. It’s up to us to fan the flame.
