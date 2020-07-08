June 30, just a few days ago, means we’ve made it to the halfway point of the year 2020 (I heard that sigh of relief...).
In some ways, the year has flown by, while in other ways it has been reminiscent of the film “Groundhog Day,” awakening to the same news each morning of quarantines, struggles of several varieties, and those ever-present reminders we need to practice social distancing, washing hands and health precautions.
Part two of 2020 began just a week ago, with a half year behind us, and another half year to go. Have you thought about what the remaining months could be?
Earl Nightingale noted that if you will spend one hour a day on the same subject for five years, you can become an expert on that subject. True, no doubt. But for now, forget about five years and an hour a day. Think instead about the next six months, 30 minutes a day.
Think about the potential that exists. What kind of headway could you make in one area of your life? Maybe attaining expert status isn’t realistic, but serious progress is.
- You could become conversationally proficient in a second language.
- You could learn to play the guitar; in six months you can reach the level of “decent.”
- You could walk more than 300 miles.
- You could get in great physical shape.
- You could do a masters-level study of your favorite subject, such as art, music or history.
- You could dig in-depth into one of the Gospels or one of Paul’s letters, until you know it as well as the proverbial back of your hand.
As one called to preach the Good News, I can only imagine how 30 minutes a day of focused effort could make a difference in my ability to communicate.
What if, every day for the next 180 days, you and I devoted a half-hour to working on our craft? Can you imagine how the difference would be played out in the results we would see? The next 180 days will come and go, along with this 90-hour block of time. How will you invest it?
Some will spend 90 more hours staring at their phone. Some will catch an additional 90 hours of naps and counting sheep, while still others will do whatever they feel like doing at the moment.
What about you?
If you’re willing to take the road less traveled, you can use these moments each day to move forward in the calling God has placed on your life.
“The hands of the diligent will rule.” (Proverbs 12:24)
