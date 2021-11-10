In 1914, Ernest Shackleton and a team of explorers set out from England to do something that no one before had accomplished—cross Antarctica from one side to the other across the South Pole.
Disaster struck when the team’s ship, Endurance, became entrapped in ice and eventually sank after the hull was crushed. Marooned on nearby Elephant Island, there seemed little hope for their survival.
In a desperate effort to get help, Shackleton and five others set out in a twenty-foot lifeboat across some of the most dangerous and storm-filled waters in the world. It was an 800-mile journey to South Georgia Island where help could be found. For 15 days the men battled the treacherous seas and massive storms with waves of up to one hundred feet.
Using only a compass and a sextant (an instrument containing a graduated 60° arc and a movable pivoted arm corresponding to the radius of the arc’s circle, used in celestial navigation to measure the altitude of a celestial body in order to determine the observer’s latitude and longitude), Frank Worsley (who had captained the Endurance) navigated their course until they safely reached land and found help. Shackleton procured another ship and returned to rescue all of his men. He became a national hero in England for his courage and persistence.
How nice it would be if all of our days were sunny and uneventful. The truth is, however, that all of us are making our way through a stormy world. From the very beginning, ever since that first sin in the Garden of Eden, mankind has struggled to make wise decisions about an uncertain future.
The only way to ensure that we do not go astray is to have an objective source of truth that will guide us. Just as a compass is able to guide sailors through dark and uncharted waters, the Word of God can guide us through uncertain and difficult circumstances. We must simply trust it — over our feelings, over our own wisdom and over contrary advice others may give us.
Because the Bible is inspired by God, it is without error, and we can always trust it. The Psalmist wrote that ”Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path,” (Psalm 119:105 KJV). The verse doesn’t promise complete illumination of an entire room or immediate answers that protects us from experiencing any storms in life. Conversely, the lamp provides to you and I enough guidance needed to provide enough light for you and I to take the next step, trusting God to safely lead us forward to whatever step lies ahead.
This week, take heart knowing that God is our compass and our spiritual True North, remembering ”The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the LORD upholds him with his hand.” (Psalm 37:23-24 NIV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.