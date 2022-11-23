The Bible speaks very strongly to the Christian about the importance of a grateful spirit. In fact, it very carefully links the spirit of gratitude with victory in the Christian life. I don’t know if you have ever connected these two thoughts, but in 2 Corinthians 2:14 we read Paul’s recording as follows: “Now thanks be to God who always leads us in triumph in Christ.”
Did you catch it? Gratitude and triumph in the same verse. There is something about the attitude of gratitude that seems at home in the scenario of triumph.
That same concept blazes across the biblical sky again, declared again by Paul in 1 Corinthians 15:57. “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” There it is again: victory and triumph in the same context with gratitude. Show me somebody who is experiencing spiritual victory, who just exudes a sense of triumph, and I can promise you, as you get to know that person, you will find a man or woman who is permeated with a spirit of gratitude.
Gratitude, you see, is one of the evidences that God is in us and that He is working in our lives. Why do I say that? Because in the world in which you and I live today, there are so many reasons to be ungrateful, so many reasons to complain. Too many things we experience when we turn on the TV or pick up the phone or paper can cause us to be disheartened.
But if the Spirit of God is in us, He will triumph over that. He will give us victory over those negative, self-pitying thoughts, and genuine, heartfelt gratitude will spill through the cracks of our soul like sunlight through window blinds as we explain to people what God is doing in our lives.
I encourage you this week, don’t just save your gratitude for when you’re gathering around a turkey on Thanksgiving, or other holiday times for that matter. Let’s strive to be thankful every day for the many blessings, challenges and opportunities that help strengthen our faith and life with God’s grace and love for us.
